The grandeur of the new adaptation of The Three Musketeers

Cinema loves the story of Alexandre Dumas de The 3 Musketeers. Since the days of silent films, with Douglas Fairbanks, several versions have been filmed. Among the most famous are the 1948 with Lana Turner, the 1973 with Oliver Reed, and the 93 with Charlie Sheen. Not forgetting the most recent one, from 2011, with Logan Lerman. But strangely, since 1961, France has not produced a film about The 3 Musketeers. However now, two, or rather two parts of the same story arrive. The 3 Musketeers: Dartagnan, opens in theaters this Thursday. It ends with a cliffhanger, calling for the sequel. The 3 Musketeers: Milady, which should debut in December.

In this first film, the young D’Artagnan arrives in Paris dreaming of becoming a musketeer. Only he ends up getting involved in several complicated situations. But such a journey ends up leading him to cross paths with Athos, Porthos and Aramis. The four will have to fight against several powerful forces that want to overthrow the French throne. Especially the deadly Milady (Eva Green).

What did I think?

The story may be known to many, but the French took great care in overproduction. They shot the two films together in almost six months. It was shot almost entirely on location – with just one day of studio recording. And everything is sensational, the art direction, the costumes, the photography. And of course, the cast. Eva Green is a perfect Milady. Louis Garrel as Louis XIII, and Vicky Krieps as Queen Anna, manage to balance drama and irony very efficiently. And Vincent Cassell plays a tragic Athos – by the way, did you know that his father Jean Pierre Cassell was Dartagnan in Cyrano and Dartagnan?

Dartagnan this time is François Civil, who does well. Who watched the series Ten per cent (Netflix) will remember him. But of course the production has its problems. Lynna Khoudri (who was in The French Chronicle) is one of them. Sooooo weak! In some moments of the fight, the nervous camera also doesn’t let you understand very well what’s going on. But that’s ok, the movie is great and well done. Oh, and there’s a post-credits scene, okay? I just wonder if today’s audience will be interested in this story… I hope so!