‘The Gray Man 2’ Netflix Sequel: Everything We Know So Far

after launch the gray manits most expensive and ambitious feature yet, Netflix and The Russo Brothers are returning for more, with Ryan Gosling back as the elusive Sierra Six in an upcoming sequel.

Frequent contributors to Netflix, Joe and Anthony Russo, will return to direct the film. Stephen McFeeleywho co-wrote the first film of Mark Greaney’s novel with his Avengers writing partner Christopher Markus, is back and writing the screenplay.

the gray man It recently debuted as the #1 movie on streamer in 92 countries and earned a Rotten Tomatoes audience score of 91%, and Netflix has undoubtedly taken notice.

Upon its premiere, the film became the fifth most watched film in Netflix history in terms of hours watched.

The first film had a budget of $200 million to produce, making it Netflix’s most expensive and ambitious, although a Netflix budget is not necessarily comparable to the budget of companies like Disney. Notably, it also had a limited theatrical release a week before it debuted on Netflix.

The Russos will produce with Mike Larocca of AGBO and Joe Roth and Jeffrey Kirschenbaum of Roth Kirschenbaum Films.

Here’s Everything We Know About Netflix the gray man sequence:

What is the plot of The Gray Man 2?

Despite many changes from the source material, the gray man adapts Mark Greaney’s 2009 spy thriller of the same name.

The sequel to the Netflix film could adapt the second book in the long-running book series with up to ten chapters starting in 2022 and another set to release in 2023.

Here is the synopsis of the second book entitled On Target.

Court Gentry, (Gosling) aka the Gray Man, is back – and once again on the run from old friends and enemies. Four years ago, Gentry was betrayed by his handlers at the CIA. Now, an old comrade, Russian arms dealer Sidorenko, returns to force him into an unwilling mission: to kill Sudanese President Abboud, the alleged trigger for the Darfur genocide. But the CIA has its own plans for Abboud. With his ruthless employers on one side, his blackmailing ex-friends on the other, and a doomed mission ahead, Gentry would kill just to get out of this alive.

Naturally, the first film departed from the source material, and the second will be no exception, but we at least know the general direction of the story.

The Russians commented:

“The sequel will be inspired by the novel by Mark Greaney. Translating from one medium to another often requires interpretation, but we have an incredible amount of source material for an incredible offering. We’ll build on that for the sequel.”

who is cast The Gray Man 2?

As of July 2022, only Ryan GoslingSierra Six/Court Gentry is confirmed to be part of the gray man sequel.

Given where the story is Ana de Armas‘ is almost certain to return as Dani Miranda.

Conduct Jean PageThe character of Denny Carmichael will likely continue to be a target for Sierra Six going forward.

We could also see Jessica Henwickby Suzanne Brewer and Julia Butters‘ Claire Fitzroy back too.

What is the production status of The Gray Man 2?

from netflix the gray man The sequel is currently in its early stage of development, where writer Stephen McFeeley is penning the scripts as we speak.

Given that the Russians will be filming The Electric State to Netflix by April 2023, filming for The Gray Man 2 it won’t start until next summer.

In April 2023, Collider spoke with the Russo brothers and got the following update in an interview:

“We’re in the middle of it (writing) right now. We’re working on the script for The Gray Man 2, so again it’s all about the story. We are working hard, sleeves rolled up and much more to come.”

No filming dates have been announced, but we likely won’t see any cameras rolling until at least the end of 2023, but likely 2024.

What is the Netflix release date for The Gray Man 2?

Netflix has yet to announce dates for The Gray Man 2but considering its early stage of development and the scope and scale that production will be at, we can probably only expect a 2024 release date at the earliest.

A gray man Spin-off is also in development at Netflix

Announced alongside the sequel is a spin-off film as well. However, not much is known about the spin-off as of press time.

According to the press release for the expansion of the the gray man Universe:

“A spin-off film written by acclaimed screenwriters Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese (Deadpool, Zombieland) is set to explore a different element of The Gray Man universe. The logline is being kept confidential.”

The Russos will produce and direct several other major projects for Netflix in the coming years through their AGBO production company.

We expect at least 6 projects, including The Electric State starring Millie Bobby Brown (set to film in late 2022), Extraction 2 (as of June 2023), The Bluff, After midnightIt is The Whisper Man.

Are you looking forward to the next sequel to the gray man? Let us know in the comments.