the great advance of Esports • Red Forbes • Forbes México

By: Jordi Soler

In all businesses and of course in Esports, when there is a “pause”, such as the change of year, as well as the period between the end of one league and the start of the next, it is time to analyze the strategy that we must implement to to move forward and achieve the best results.

During 2020 and 2021, around the world there was a total paralysis regarding the face-to-face events that used to take place in this area. The pandemic that first kept us locked up at home and then prevented us from enjoying our usual leisure activities could be perceived as something negative. But, at the same time, the increase in inactivity hours at home prompted a door to open for many people to enter the competitions and broadcasts, and begin to engage with the entire esports ecosystem.

As a consequence, when in 2022 it returned to normality, the digital and physical worlds “connected”. Those who enjoyed the contests from home finally got to know the face-to-face events, which were reactivated sequentially and progressively, giving all the new ones, and the already established followers, a 360 experience. In this new adventure that represented reactivating these events , consumer brands were present, showing that currently Mexico, within the Spanish-speaking market, is in a privileged position and, derived from the population, economy and proximity to the United States, it becomes the favorite place where if you want to belong to the world of Esports, you have to be.

2022 leaves us with various lessons, including that for Esports, diversity is more latent than ever and we will continue to strive to promote it. That the fan experience is the most important thing and that the best of both worlds should continue to be maintained. In the same way, as an ecosystem, all the pieces and actors that we are part of, we have the responsibility to make this work and be self-sustaining.

Do you already have us on Facebook? Give us like and receive the best information

2023 will be the year in which the digital and the physical converge, where consumer brands will not only become more involved in these events, but those that are not already inside will begin to wonder how they can be incorporated to make sense. with the message they want to convey.

When asked why a brand should get involved in esports, I think the answer is that there is no reason why it shouldn’t be involved in esports already. It is important to note that more and more big brands are betting on the sector since the eyes of fans and sponsors are understanding that it is a new form of entertainment and an option in the digital world that is too attractive for many, as it has very young audiences. those that everyone wants to reach and impact. According to the PwC report, “Global Entertainment and Media Outlook 2022-26”the field of video games will continue its recent rapid growth and could reach a value of 321,000 million dollars in 2026.

Despite the fact that some time ago you had to explain what Esports were, now the discourse is beginning to be outdated, and the new question that arises is: I want to be there, how can I achieve it?

Due to the above, I am definitely glad to know that the main leagues managed from LVP await us just around the corner, national League of Legends leagues will be maintained with the official status of Riot Games, one of them the División de Honor de México, which they will give way in the second half of the year to the Regional Leagues. Likewise, Garena’s official North and South Free Fire National and Regional Leagues will continue under the umbrella of the LVP and support in the production of large projects such as LLA, Free Fire League, as well as Spanish localizations of VTC Valorant and the production of Valorant Game Changers LATAM. And I am even more excited to know that Mexico will continue to be at the forefront of these competitions and the impact that new technologies will have will transform into more and more forms of access and enjoyment that can complement this “new” digital entertainment.

Subscribe to Forbes Mexico

Contact:

Jordi Soler, CEO of LVP

The opinions expressed are the sole responsibility of their authors and are completely independent of the position and editorial line of Forbes Mexico.