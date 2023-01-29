The great mobile games that will arrive this 2023

Mobile games are becoming more and more popular among general users. It is not for less, since they have become one of the most interesting incentives when buying a mobile. In fact, more and more people are opting for market-focused mobile phones. gamingas well as peripherals specifically focused on this sector.

So, we are going to tell you what we think are the best mobile games that are going to hit the market this year. The truth is that 2023 comes loaded with authentic titles, such as Call of Duty Warzone Mobile, ValorantMobilethe Star Wars Battle Royale or even the interesting proposal offered Rainbow Six about.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile

Let’s be honest, the most anticipated game this year is without a doubt the Call of Duty Warzone Mobile. This is a game that we already know is going to be a success before it hits the market, and no wonder, since it promises to be as vibrant as the desktop model.

In one of the best mobile games of 2023 we will travel again to the Verdansk map to face a huge number of rivals with the aim of being the last team standing. Thus they promise to recover the vibrant gun play of a mythical map like this one.

In addition, the content that we unlock in the desktop version will be transferred to the mobile version, so there will be cross content, not cross play though.

We have recently told you what the strengths of this title are and everything we ask of it. But things do not stop there, because if we register before the game comes out we can choose to enter the beta and also we will receive exclusive content such as weapons, designs or even a map.

Star Wars Hunters

Yes, you read that right, Star Wars is planning a hero shooter for mobile and Switch. In this way, we are facing one of the most anticipated titles of this year. It promises to have an incredible artistic section with incredibly beautiful graphics and a style halfway between aesthetics. cartoon and the charisma of the Star Wars franchise. Thus, it is postulated as one of the best mobile games on the market.

It will hit the market sometime in 2023, although gossip points to a date as early as February . It is not safe, since mobile games are testing the game, opening it to more and more countries.

We will be able to play with jedis, siths, droids of the Trade Federation and even wookies.

VALORANT Mobile

Little can be said of one of the shooter that are currently rampaging, Valorant. We are talking about the great blow of Riot Games to devour the great cake that CS: GO occupies. However, although he has not managed to unseat him, he does have a strong player base and competitive play. Consequently, we are facing a hero shooter that allows us to have the essence of unique games in the world of first-person shooters.

It is clear that it will be at the top of mobile games this year.

The release date is not really known, but it is believed that it will be released for the second anniversary of the desktop game.

Assassin’s Creed: Codename Jade

If the Assassin’s Creed saga is famous for something, it is precisely for its brutal settings and the historical rigor in their development. It is not that they are historical games as such, but the setting is usually genuine and very well documented.

On this occasion, he transports us to the China of the Mongol or Xiongnu invasions to put us in the shoes of a murderer who will have to Fight the Templars in the Pearl of Asia.

One of the most anticipated mobile games of the year, and no wonder.

RainbowSix Mobile: Mobile gaming is coming to the competitive world in a big way

Rainbow Six Mobile is a competitive multiplayer title that seeks imitate the success of Rainbow Six Siege on the small screen.

Thus, we are facing an incredibly deep title in its playable mechanics while seeking to overcome the tactile barrier to become a title that can catch all segments of online shooter: the competitive, amateurs and those looking for something more tactical and closed than the titles we usually know.