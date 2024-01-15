The great phrase of Messi, Inter Miami and Neymar that excited everyone: reunion in MLS?

2024-03-02



with the advent of Leo Messi till inter miami Other great figures of world football decided to join the ambitious project planned by the club’s leadership David Beckham To win it all in the United States.

PSG: Luis Enrique removes Mbappe at half-time, the Frenchman’s reaction and the message that started everything

sergio busquets, Jordi Alba And Luis Suarez He also followed in the footsteps of the Argentinian star and was the last player to enter the field, a midfielder. federico redondoson of legend Fernando Redondo,

However, who surprised us this Saturday by opening the door to play along messi he has his own neymar, The Brazilian attended the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Bahrain to watch his friend Lewis Hamilton And talked with ESPN for a few seconds.

Further, with a contract al hilal From Saudi Arabia, he received only a few questions and one of them was how he saw messi In Miami. Ney not only talked about Rosario but also raised the possibility of sharing the dressing room with the ’10’ again.

“Hopefully we can play together again at some point. He replied, “Leo is a great guy, everyone knows him, I see him happy at Inter Miami and if he’s happy, I’m happy too.” neymarKnowing this is your only chance to play again messi Signing for the US team.