The great phrase of Messi, Inter Miami and Neymar that excited everyone: reunion in MLS?

Admin 39 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 48 Views

2024-03-02

with the advent of Leo Messi till inter miamiOther great figures of world football decided to join the ambitious project planned by the club’s leadership David Beckham To win it all in the United States.

PSG: Luis Enrique removes Mbappe at half-time, the Frenchman’s reaction and the message that started everything

sergio busquets, Jordi Alba And Luis Suarez He also followed in the footsteps of the Argentinian star and was the last player to enter the field, a midfielder. federico redondoson of legend Fernando Redondo,

However, who surprised us this Saturday by opening the door to play along messi he has his own neymar, The Brazilian attended the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Bahrain to watch his friend Lewis Hamilton And talked with ESPN for a few seconds.

Further, with a contract al hilal From Saudi Arabia, he received only a few questions and one of them was how he saw messi In Miami. Ney not only talked about Rosario but also raised the possibility of sharing the dressing room with the ’10’ again.

“Hopefully we can play together again at some point. He replied, “Leo is a great guy, everyone knows him, I see him happy at Inter Miami and if he’s happy, I’m happy too.” neymarKnowing this is your only chance to play again messi Signing for the US team.

for now, neymar He is in the final stages of his recovery and has returned to training al hilalWith whom he has a contract till 2025.

The footballer does not guarantee that he will extend his tie with the Arabs and could accept any offer inter miami If you have it next year. The MSNs (Messi, Suarez and Neymar) may reunite, but in MLS.

Salvadoran asks Messi for shirt after Galaxy-Inter Miami: “No, I won’t give it to you”

(TagstoTranslate)Al Hilal

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

FIFA President Gianni Infantino completely rejects the blue card in football and gives reasons why

2024-03-02 gianni infantinoThe President of FIFA is not considering implementing the famous Blue Card in ... Read more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved