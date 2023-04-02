The great psychological thriller with Emma Watson that will hook you from beginning to end

Regression is a 2015 psychological thriller directed by Alejandro Amenabar and starring Emma Watson and Ethan Hawke.

The film is set against the backdrop of an alleged case of satanic abuse in the 1990s and the subsequent investigations involving Detective Bruce Kenner (Hawke) and young Angela Gray (Watson).

In the 1990s, in a small Minnesota town, young Angela Gray (Emma Watson) accuses her father of sexual abuse.

Detective Bruce Kenner (Ethan Hawke) is assigned the case and begins to investigate.

However, as the investigation progresses, the detective uncovers an even more complex and disturbing plot involving a satanic cult that may be behind the abuse.

In addition to Emma Watson and Ethan Hawke, Regression features performances by David Thewlis, David Dencik and Lothaire Bluteau.

Regression is an intense and disturbing film that explores sensitive themes such as sexual abuse and satanic cults.

While not the director’s best work. Alejandro Amenabarthe film keeps the viewer engaged and intrigued with its surprising twists.

Fans of psychological thrillers can appreciate the dark story and solid acting from the cast.

The film is inspired by real cases of satanic abuse in the 1980s and 1990s, which led to baseless accusations and wrongful convictions.

Emma Watsonwho plays the main character, revealed in interviews that she had difficulty filming the most intense and emotional scenes.

Regression received mixed reviews from film critics. Some praised Amenábar’s direction and the cast’s performances, while others criticized the confusing and predictable plot.

Regression it’s a dense, heavy film that might not be to everyone’s taste.

However, for those who appreciate a good psychological thriller and are willing to deal with dark themes, the film can be an interesting option.

the performance of Emma Watson is especially notable as the actress showcases a darker, more defiant facet of her talent.

In summary, Regression it may not be an easy movie to watch, but it definitely offers an intriguing and exciting cinematic experience.

Regression is available on Amazon Prime Video.

See the trailer: