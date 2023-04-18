“The Great War”: Taylor Swift invites Aaron …

Last Friday (14), Taylor Swift was attended by Aaron Dessner at his show in Tampa, Florida. The musician took the stage of The Eras Tour to participate in the performance of “The Great War”.

Aaron Dessner, founder of rock band The National, collaborated with Taylor Swift during the writing process of “Midnights”, in particular, signed the track “The Great War” with the singer.

So, for the song’s first live performance, Swift invited Dessner to perform alongside her.

Amid wild screams from a crowd of fans, the musician was full of praise for Taylor Swift and her work: “You are watching the greatest artist on Earth play the greatest show of all time.”

“The Great War” entered as part of the acoustic set at Taylor’s concert in Tampa alongside “Treacherous” It is “Speak Now”.

Among others, this is one of the particularities of The Eras Tour: in each of the shows, Taylor selects surprise songs that will enter the acoustic part of the presentation, without any prior notice. In each show, the choice of songs varies, which makes the experience unique.

“The Great War” is part of “Midnights”, Taylor Swift’s latest studio album. The track peaked at number 26 on the Billboard Hot 100 in November 2022.

