The Grefg will come to Zaragoza with his Heretics team

The Heretics is already in the Grand Final of super league so he will have to wait until Thursday the 23rd of this month to meet his rival in the final, but he will not return to action until Saturday April 1 when they are already in Saragossa.

This victory brings with it great news from The Grefgsince as he had announced on his Twitter account, if his team won, he promised to come to Zaragoza: “If this happens, I promise to go to Zaragoza on April 1 and record a dick vlog with all of you who come to support us in the grand finale.”

Zaragoza will host the final of the League of Legends Super League on Saturday, April 1, the most popular video game in the world of electronic sports.

For the first time, the Aragonese capital will become venue of this event which for years has been consolidated as the national holiday of the eSports.

The chosen scenario is Multipurpose Hall of the Zaragoza Auditoriumwhere last year the eLaLiga Santander Cup was organized with great public success, an official competition that brought together the best teams in the video game EA SPORTS FIFA. This time, the protagonist will be the League of Legends (Lol), absolute leader of the sector in number of players and followers.

In this way, the City Council redoubles its commitment to convert Zaragoza in the Spanish capital of eSports, a line of work framed in the attraction of sporting, social and cultural events of national and international impact. The Lol Super League closed 2022 with 25.8 million accumulated unique viewers, 98% more than in 2021.

Last summer, the last final of this professional tournament was followed by 400,000 users online and by 1,500 people in person at the IFEMA pavilion in Madrid. In the The Auditorium’s Multipurpose Room will be equipped with a spectacular space with capacity for 2,000 spectators. Tickets can be purchased from tomorrow, Thursday, January 26, at 9:30 p.m., through the Koobin platform.

In addition to hosting the grand final, with a huge projection in Spain and the world, Zaragoza will also have space in different sections and content of all the broadcasts of the Lol Super League.

In the Lol Super League The ten best teams in Spain participate: Heretics (current champion), Giants, Movistar Riders, UCAM Tokiers, Finetwork KOI, BISONS ECLUB, Barça eSports, Fnatic TQ, Jokers and Rebels Gaming.