The Guardian: Venezuelan migrants boost the economy of South American countries, according to studies

The exodus of nearly 8 million Venezuelan migrants fleeing poverty and political turmoil is boosting the economies of other South American countries, according to two studies published by major international financial institutions.

By Luke Taylor | Guardian

According to the research, the foreign workforce will boost the economies of their main host countries in Latin America and the Caribbean by an average of between 0.10% and 0.25% every year from 2017 to 2030.

The World Bank, the Inter-American Development Bank, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the United Nations Agency for Refugees (UNHCR) have concluded that if access to employment were increased for Venezuelan migrants, the economic benefits would be even greater. There may be more. ,

“This study shows what we already knew: migration is good business,” said Ronel Rodriguez, a Colombian researcher who studies the impact of Venezuelan migration at the Universidad del Rosario in Bogotá. Receiving immigrants makes us a better country and allows us to continue developing. Its as simple as that”.

Venezuela’s migration crisis is now the largest in Latin American history and exceeds the number of people displaced from war-torn Syria. When the Venezuelan economy collapsed in 2014, it led to rampant inflation, poverty, and insecurity, which led Venezuelans to flee their country en masse.

Of the 7.7 million people who have left Venezuela, more than 6.5 million have sought better lives in Latin America and the Caribbean, particularly Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.

While Venezuelans are often blamed for placing an excessive burden on health care systems and economies throughout the region, their contribution to the workforce actually benefits local economies by filling unwanted jobs and increasing local demand for goods and services. Economists concluded that tax revenues increase.

According to the study, public services provided to migrants increase state spending by 0.1% to 0.5% of GDP, but those costs fall rapidly and are eventually outweighed by additional economic growth.

In Colombia, the arrival of 3 million Venezuelans has helped formalize the country’s economy, Rodriguez said, as migrants are more likely to accept low-paying official jobs than Colombians who prefer to work for cash in the underground economy. More likely to do.

Venezuelans have also filled vacancies and addressed labor shortages for undesirable jobs such as bus drivers.

“It expands our tax base, which is especially important as our economy ages,” Rodriguez said.

South American countries are struggling with low economic growth and the World Bank estimates that the region’s growth rate will be 2% in 2023, which is lower than any other region in the world.

