The hackers didn’t get $10 million from Riot; LoL source code for sale

After Riot Games categorically refused to pay the ransom for the stolen League of Legends code, the hackers decided to put it up for auction. The price is considerable.

A few days ago, Riot Games confirmed that it was the victim of a cybercriminal attack, which is why hackers got hold of the source code of League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics, as well as the old Packman anti-cheat software. The crooks demanded a $10 million ransom from the developers. in exchange for not making the stolen data public. Riot, however, categorically refused to pay the ransom.

According to Twitter user PlayerIGN (via GamesRadar), the criminals’ original intention was to obtain the Vanguard anti-cheat program code, but they ultimately failed to do so. Interestingly, they decided to put the stolen data up for sale. Proof of this is a screenshot posted by a netizen on a certain forum, which showed a 1000-page PDF file (weighing more than 73 GB) with a list of more than 64,000 folders.

The price for the data, while much lower than what the hackers demanded from Riot Games, is still impressive. Cyber ​​criminals want at least $1 million for the source code of LoL and Packman anti-cheat software.

Let’s remember that Riot Games has decided to suspend the updates of its games for a while. The developers, however, claim that no sensitive player data was leaked as a result of the attack.