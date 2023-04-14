The hardest film of Sandra Bullock’s career was with George Clooney

With a long list of outstanding works in cinema, which includes an Oscar for Best Actress for The Blind Side, Sandra Bullock revealed one of the main challenges she had in her career. In 2013, she co-starred in Gravity, science fiction that, although it won no less than seven Oscar trophies, left the actress quite shaken during production.



In Gravity, Sandra Bullock shared the role with George Clooney and the actor was a “trigger” to make the star of Miss Congeniality very sad. She explained that she spent so much time alone during the film’s shoot that she was devastated every time she finished filming some of her very few scenes with Clooney—and she missed him terribly.

“When George came, he was like a force in energy and I was so grateful to have him there. But when he left… I was never this depressed. We had a great time for three weeks, but then my friend left. It was amazing. how much his departure affected me”, said Sandra Bullock in an interview with Variety.

The actress also said that she could barely look at George Clooney, she was so shaken. “It was really hard to say goodbye. I didn’t want to look at him, it just took a little while and he was gone, and I was mad because I felt, every day, like I was fighting technology,” she explained.

About what is Gravity?

In fact, at the time, Gravidade wowed audiences with its hyper-realistic technological visuals – not by chance, it won the Oscar for Best Visual Effects. In the plot, Sandra Bullock plays a scientist who, along with another astronaut (George Clooney), is on a mission to repair a telescope.

The drama begins when a satellite is hit by a Russian missile and the debris ends up hitting the astronauts. With that, they end up losing support from their base on Earth and are adrift in space. From then on, they need to find a way to survive in the midst of an environment completely inhospitable to human life.

