The Harry Potter video game has not been released and it already breaks sales records

Years go by since Harry Potter’s first book and film publication, however, the love and passion for the beloved wizard and his faithful friends do not go out of style by remaining more current and active than ever. This is how the world of video games understood it perfectly, because of them, they continue to generate significant financial gains with the creation of various versions based on the history of the mythical English character.

Eighteen days before it goes on sale next Friday, February 10, the video game, Hogwarts Legacy, has already begun to be invoiced in an accelerated manner and the sales impact is so significant that sales records are already being broken on various platforms. downloads, as is the example of the world-renowned Steam.

Hogwarts Legacy

The game owned by Warner Bros. will be available for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series, Xbox One and PC. As yet unpublished, it ranks in the overall list behind Apex Legends, Counter Strike, and Dota 2, all free-to-download titles that play without paying. In addition, it leads the list of the most desired on Steam, above Once Piece Odissey, The Day Before, Dead Space and Starfield, which will also arrive this 2023.

One of the most anticipated games since its announcement in 2020, will be an MMORPG, an acronym that in English refers to a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, with the gameplay of open-world titles, but set within the Harry Potter universe and Its story will revolve around a goblin rebellion and an alliance with dark wizards, during the 19th century, before the events seen in JK Rowling’s novels and hit movies.

It should be noted that said game was scheduled to be published in 2021, however, first due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and then due to the explanation in January 2022 of its developer, Portkey Games, the determination was made in this February of 2023 to have the necessary time to guarantee true irrefutable quality.