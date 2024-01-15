The head of the UN nuclear agency met with Putin and warned that “war makes a nuclear accident more likely”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi and Russian nuclear company Rosatom Director General Alexei Likhachev in Sochi, Russia, March 6, 2024. Sputnik/Ramil Sitdikov/Pool Reuters I through

Director General of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and assured that “war makes a nuclear accident more likely.”

You may be interested in: UN nuclear agency chief to meet Vladimir Putin to discuss future of Ukrainian Zaporizhia plant

Speaking to the press, Grossi said that it is important to travel to Russia to express his opinion and listen to the Russian President.

“This is a delicate moment because war makes a nuclear accident more possible and we need restraint. I also discussed other issues that relate to nuclear nonproliferation, such as Iran and others in the Middle East,” Grossi said.

You may be interested in: Vladimir Putin threatened the West to use nuclear weapons if NATO sent troops to Ukraine

Putinshowed itself ready to guarantee nuclear security by receiving this Wednesday rafael grossi,

“Of course, we are ready to make every possible effort to ensure safety at any point related to nuclear energy.”Putin said at the beginning of the meeting in the resort of Sochi (Black Sea).

You may be interested in: Britain reveals Russian troop losses in Ukraine at highest level since war began

Putin acknowledged that Grossi’s agenda included a number of “particularly sensitive” issues, in an apparent reference to the Central ZaporozhyeUkrainian territory under Russian control.

Similarly, he expressed his willingness to address “any issues” with the head of the IAEA, while praising Argentina for steps taken to strengthen cooperation with Russia.

In turn, he recalled that Russia is one of the leaders in the nuclear field, which he recalled as clean energy, and stressed that Moscow makes every possible effort to “increase the safety of nuclear facilities.” .

“We look forward to sharing our progress with all interested partners”He said during the meeting, held in the presence of the head of Rosatom, the Russian nuclear agency, Alexey Likhachev.

Grossi considered the meeting “extremely important” and recalled that the last meeting with the Russian leader had taken place 18 months earlier in St. Petersburg.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi in Sochi, Russia on March 6, 2024. Sputnik/Valery Sharifulin/Pool via Reuters

“It seems to me that everything that has happened since then shows how timely this meeting is (…) There are challenges and delicate issues”Said.

In addition, he also highlighted the lengthy talks he held with Lizachov this morning in the presence of experts from the IAEA and Rosatom, which primarily focused on mitigating the risks to the plant. ZaporozhyeThe largest in Europe.

“The situation in Zaporizhia remains very uncertain”Grossi said this during a speech before the Board of Governors of this UN agency on Monday.

In a subsequent meeting with the media, Grossi said that IAEA personnel deployed to the plant have reported increased military activity in the area around it over the past weekend, meaning, he said, that “the physical integrity of the facility is at risk.” Has been made.”

Russian troops have stepped up their offensive in recent weeks to retake lost ground in the north of the southern region of Zaporizhia, the capital of which is under Ukrainian control.

Grossi’s last visit to Russia was a year ago to address the situation at the Zaporizhia plant.

(with information from EFE)