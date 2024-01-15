The health center is supposed to have 17 doctors and six pediatricians and there is only one doctor to serve 31,400 residents.

Poster announcing that there is only one doctor at the Parque Europa de Pinto health center

angel garcia He is president of the La Tenería neighborhood association, a neighborhood of the Madrid municipality of Pinto. In January, his wife needed to visit the family doctor at the Parque Europa health center she was assigned to. “They gave him an appointment for one and a half months. If that’s normal…” And then there were several doctors working in an outpatient clinic that serves 31,435 residents. “Today there are only one and a half doctors. The director on the morning shift and the afternoon shift with reduced hours. Along with another colleague,” he explains. Isabel VazquezHead of Primary Care of the AMYTS Association.

Parque Europa is to have 17 doctors and six pediatricians. “Today he has one and a half,” as Vazquez said with resignation. The director of the center himself has put a sign on the door to clarify the situation. “They asked him to remove it. The most unrealistic thing is that the Health Ministry has ordered There is a security guard here, security guard yes, but not a doctorAngel Garcia says. “You just have to stop by the clinic to get it checked,” he says.

lorena moralesA socialist deputy in the Madrid Assembly, Pinto’s neighbor and user of this health center. “I went on March 11 and there were queues of over an hour and a half to be served. Even a patient has become unconscious, And there were three doctors there that day. The situation is unstable. You also cannot make an appointment in the Sermas computer application. Logical. If there is no doctor then.” On behalf of Emmits he assured that yesterday, Thursday, only the director was consulting in the morning and another doctor was consulting at a shorter time in the afternoon.

The ‘Primary Care (PC) Moves’ platform, which includes more than 1,100 medicine and pediatricians in this specialization, has published a table with health centers in “critical” situation. There are 18 outpatient clinics that serve 400,000 people., “These are the ones in which at least 20% of the workforce is missing,” says Antonio Cabrera, spokesman for the platform and a family doctor in the capital. “We have collected data by calling each center and talking to their workers.”

18 health centers in “critical” condition

The worst one is Parque Europa in Pinto. Next comes Abrantes in Carabanchel. There should also be 17 doctors and 9 are missing (see table). “Primary care is the foundation of our health system and seeing patients is not like making churros. They require adequate attention and this takes time. And time with patients can only be achieved with updated templates,” says Isabel Vazquez of AMYTS.

The union, which is in majority after the last union elections, has scheduled a meeting with primary care management next Tuesday to discuss the situation. “We need 30-35% more family doctors and 20% more pediatricians. The special thing is that a doctor can see 30 patients in his shift. and a pediatrician for 20 children, plus any emergencies that may arise. But there was a co-worker the other day who exploded after seeing 87 people in a single day,” says Vazquez. “There is a need for more transparency due to the lack of ministry. Because when a health center starts having sick leave or understaffing, there’s a problem,” Cabrera says.

In short, the Ministry of Health announced this Thursday that it will offer stable long-term contracts to new family and pediatric doctors and Salary from 56,000 euros So that they can develop their activity in primary care. This proposal affects 223 physicians who are currently doing their residency (MIR) and 91 pediatricians who are completing their training this year in health centers in the region. In case of filling up of vacant posts, they can also get an interim post of three years.

According to health, Madrid is the second Spanish region that best rewards these first-rate health care professionals. His salary has increased by 20.6% in the last 15 years That’s 4,339 euros per month, compared to 12.9% of the national average. This figure can be increased on the basis of supplements such as afternoon shifts (additional 500 euros) or working in a rural environment (310 euros), meaning that annual emoluments can reach up to 63,880 euros.