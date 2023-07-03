The Heartthrob Bob Is the Hairstyle We’re Seeing Everywhere This Summer

The bob is everywhere this summer. Although the haircut is fun in (almost) all shapes and sizes, one version stands head and shoulders above it: the ‘heartthrob bob’. This haircut – reminiscent of the 1990s – is loved by many celebrities, and now we love it too.

What is heartbeat bob?

You can probably still manage to get Brad Pitt, Johnny Depp, and Leonardi DiCaprio for yourself in the nineties. All these actors (the heartthrobs of the time) lived long at some point choppy hair, or wore it in a wet look,

Harry Styles is still a fan of this hairstyle, which has reached many women as well. For example, Chloë Grace Moretz recently appeared on Instagram with the perfect ’90s heartthrob bob, looking both edgy and edgy. And she’s not the only fan: Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Garner, Florence Pugh, and Charlize Theron have also been spotted rocking the haircut recently.

Why this short haircut trend?

The heartthrob bob is usually styled in an effortless manner and pushed back without any special parting. Hair should be slightly wet at the roots, nothing more. The strength of the hairstyle lies in its simplicity: it should look slightly disheveled, almost as if you cut it yourself. Hairdressers achieve this by cutting your hair into a straight bob – along a clean line – and then ‘softening’ the edges. the end result looks like this have destroyed Outside, but in a good way.

Styling is also easy if the haircut is cut properly. Spray hair with volume spray before blow-drying, and you’ll go a long way. Spritz your ends with some sea salt spray afterward to keep everything in shape, and that bob is going to win a lot of hearts.