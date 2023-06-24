The Henk Wijngaard effect on ZARA On Air 2023: Metalheads embrace heartthrobs

Folk singer Among metal and punk bands such as Parkway Drive, Rancid and Billy Talent, Henk Wijngaard was on the air at JERA. It sounds like an odd booking, but that it was successful is just an understatement.

After two days full of metal, hardcore and punk rock, we suddenly see Henk Wijngaard in JERA on air on Saturday night. The booking seems to have taken many by surprise, but after the Best Man Show, we can only praise the bookers of this festival. Because let’s be honest: what a huge success it was.

The singing truck driver initially makes the metalheads wait for a while. More than half an hour after the scheduled start time, only the famous Hanks appear on stage. Anyway, keeping your fans waiting is somewhat of a rock-n-roll mentality. So in that regard Henk Wijnangaard knows what he’s doing at JIRA On Air.

While ‘Hawk’ fills in, DJ de Roi Jagger provides musical entertainment. Dutch-language hits like ‘Engelbewaarder’ (which has been played at least 5 times before today) and ‘Ik ga zwem’ pass by and the audience at JERA are having a great time. Polonais are produced from front to back and the word ‘cozy’ has never been more appropriate than it is now during ZERA On Air 2023.

the show begins

When Henk Wijngaard finally enters Zera On Air onstage, the ceiling drops. Phones thrown in the air like we’re among teenage girls at a Harry Styles concert. But in this case he is a big bearded and tattooed man.

After the first song, Henk Wijngaard immediately introduced his greatest hits. ‘Met de vlam in de pijp’ is sung loudly from front to back. Swimming rings, air mattresses and inflatable boats take off in the air. Jera On Air’s ‘Hawk’ turns into PassPop’s Loco Royale in no time. Crowdsurfers literally float on over-enthusiastic spectators.

This party will continue like this for at least half an hour. Everything Henk Wijngaard sings on Jera On Air is sung by metalheads and punk rockers in ‘Hawk’ without any problems. It seems like we are in D Toppers show. This is truly phenomenal.

Halfway through the performance, an entire class of children is introduced to the audience and is given a real applause. The crowd surfing record on JIRA on air has been broken in ‘Hawk’. And all this by a former truck driver from Groningen.