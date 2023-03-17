The Heretics arrive in Zaragoza after the 3-1 defeat against the Rebels

the first week of playoffs of super league has come to an end, after three super exciting days the contest that organizes and develops the Professional Video Game League (LVP) You already know not only the first two squads eliminated on the way to Zaragoza, but you also met the first team this afternoon with a guaranteed ticket to compete in the Grand Final. We talk about The Heretics, the Heretic team managed to turn around a great series against Rebels Gaming and by 3-1 he got a ticket to be in Zaragoza.

The rebels They were the ones who put the first point in the series, the team led by a Rayito (sivir) disregarded, the esports squad of Spanish David de Gea moved one step closer to Zaragoza, however the current champions of super league and of the European Masters They were not going to sit idly by. The Heretics they came out in the second game to eat Rebels and they have done so, with a spectacular team game that had flakked and Zwyroo as main carries, the heretics they not only tied the series but also went on to win it 2–1.

Again in the fourth and last game the formula of The Heretics was repeated, both the Spanish shooter (Kalista) like the polish midlaner (victor) were the determining pieces for the heretics, after a little more than 33 minutes and after staying not only with the soul of the oceansbut also with the bonus of Baron Nashor, give the coup de grace to some rebels that despite fighting they could not face the game of the current champions.

How do the Super League Playoffs continue?

The Top 1 and 2 of the regular phase of super league were measured in this single non-eliminatory instance, that is to say, that despite having fallen in today’s series, Rebels Gaming He still has one last chance to be in the Grand Final of the Spanish LoL championship. To do this, you must be very attentive to the series on Tuesday that comes between Fnatic TQ and Movistar Riders because the rebels They will face the winner of said series.

On the other hand, and as we mentioned before after today’s victory, The Heretics is already in the Grand Final of super league so they will have to wait until Thursday the 23rd of this month to meet their rival in the final, but they will not return to action until Saturday April 1 when they are already in Zaragoza.

Results

Round of 16

Fnatic TQ 3-0 BISONS ECLUB

3-0 BISONS ECLUB Barça eSports 1-3 Movistar Riders

Quarter finals

Rebels Gaming 1-3 The Heretics

1-3 Fnatic TQ vs. Movistar Riders – Tuesday 21 from 6:00 p.m. ESP / 2:00 p.m. ARG-CHI / 11:00 a.m. MEX.

Semifinal

Rebels Gaming vs. FnaticTQ/Movistar Riders Winner – Thursday 23 from 6:00 p.m. ESP / 2:00 p.m. ARG-CHI / 11:00 a.m. MEX.

