The Heretics qualify for the EMEA Masters playoffs

The reigning champion of the ERL’s continues to seek to defend the title. Team Heretics advances to the playoffs of the EMEA Masters. With a 4-2 on your marker in the Cluster TO, team Heretics gets into playoffs of the EMEA Masters. The Spanish team, runner-up in the Super League, will be in the final phase of the EMEA Masters. The Heretics manage to survive a tough group where they were left in second position under Istanbul wildcats after losing in both duels against the Turkish team.

team Heretics manages to fulfill the first mission in the EMEA Masters. The current owner of the European title assured his presence in the phase of playoffs on the third day of the tournament. The Spanish club’s academy had a great day and managed to secure the pass to the playoffs. Just like the first day team Heretics beat geekay sports and Zero Tenacity to add a double victory. Although for bad news, Los Heretics repeated defeat against Istanbul wildcats to lose the direct duel and for the Turks to take the first position.

Team Heretics awaits opponent in EMEA Masters playoffs

Hand in hand with great performance, Team Heretics enters the next phase of the EMEA Masters. the tournament of ERL’s will feature the reigning champion back in its knockout phase. The Heretics they make their way through the competition with a high level throughout a difficult group stage. Although the Spanish runner-up did not achieve first position, his game was at a high level. The biggest protagonist of it was Víctor Lirola «flakked«, who continues at a splendid level.

Unfortunately, Team Heretics failed to overcome Istanbul Wildcats, who defeating the heretics in both days took the first position. The Turkish team managed to destabilize Team Heretics quite a bit in the face-to-face. However, Team Heretics managed to demonstrate a good level, which can go further in the decisive phase.

In the absence of the other two groups of the EMEA Masters concluding, Team Heretics awaits to meet their future rival. The runner-up of the super league He will meet his rival after this Friday’s matchday. At the moment the only possible rival for Team Heretics is the French runner-up, team GO. The powerful French team is currently the only possible team in the draw. The other two possible rivals will be the winners of Cluster B. and Cluster C.shuffling among the candidates teams such as LDLC, FUT sports and our other representative, Movistar riders.