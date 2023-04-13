The Heretics reach the Playoffs with second place in Group A

the first week of EMEA Masters 2023 continues its course, after what was a fruitful and almost perfect first day for The Heretics where they recorded two wins and only one defeat; the brand new runners-up of super league they had to go out again to the Summoner’s Rift to play the second “lap” with the aim of defining history in Group A.

At the beginning of the day this group registered a triple tie between Istanbul Wildcats, Geekay Esports and their own Heretics with a score 2-1, however there were only two places in Playoffs for these three teams. Quickly both the Heretics and the Turkish squad of Istanbul Wildcats they achieved two important victories against Zero Tenacity and Geekay Esports that catapulted them directly to the next instance, but they still had to define which of the two teams would take the Seed #1 from Group A.

Finally The Heretics they fell back before istanbul Wildcats, the Turkish squad shone again against the Spanish team. BEAM was the figure of the Wildcats, the Korean shooter explained not only to Heretics, but also to potential rivals in playoffs, why they should not leave the selection of Jinx. The Korean was dispatched with a 4/19/7 and with a spectacular pentakill to finish placing the Turkish team at the top of Group A.

Istanbul Wildcats 1-0 Geekay Esports;

1-0 Geekay Esports; Zero Tenacity 0-1 The Heretics ;

; Zero Tenacity 0-1 Istanbul Wildcats;

The Heretics 1-0 Geekay Esports;

1-0 Geekay Esports; Istanbul Wildcats 1-0 The Heretics;

1-0 The Heretics; Geekay Esports vs. Zero Tenacity (in dispute at the time of publication).

With Heretics at the helm, this is how Group A ended

At the end of the third and last game of the Group stage for The Heretics, the Spanish team stayed at the top of Group A with a final record of five wins and just one loss. The team led by flakked now with him Seed #1 to his credit, he will have to wait until tomorrow to meet his first rival in Playoffs. In this new instance, the format will be direct elimination matches in best-of-five series (Bo5), with the rival of Heretics to confirm, that’s how the Group A standings.

Group A

Istanbul Wildcats – 5-1 (Ranked)

The Heretics – 4-2 (Ranked)

Geekay Esports – 2-3

Zero Tenacity – 0-5

More in our section League of Legends.