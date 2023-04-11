The Heretics stomp on the opening of the EMEA Masters

The counter reached zero and the EMEA Masters 2023 kicked off, the LoL contest that brings together the best teams in the Tier-2 The European team started with everything and one of the two representatives of Spain had a lot of action in Group A. We are talking about The Heretics, the team led by flakked and runner-up of the recent edition of super league played the first “lap” of games in the Group Phase with a balance of two victories and one defeat that are worth it so that the history in Group A remains in a table.

After staying with him Seed #2 of super league, the heretics were located in Group A of this spring edition of the EMEA Masters along with three champion squads: Zero Tenacity (Polish Ultra League), Geekay Esports (Arabian League of the Middle East and North Africa), before whom the Spanish achieved two important victories and Istanbul Wildcats (TCL of Türkiye), the executioner of this first day. During this first instance of the tournament, the crosses are the best of a game, that is, Bo1.

The Heretics have played their first two games in great shape, one with a better start than the other, however all with a common denominator: Flaked MVP. The Spanish shooter took casualties left and right on Summoner’s Rift, being unstoppable with both Aphelios as with Zeri, with whom he achieved a pentakill in view of Geekay Esports. But everything could not be rosy for Heretics, at the end of what could be a perfect day of 3-0, the Spaniards fell to the Turkish champions to finish in a triple tie 2-1. After the first “lap” of games, these were the results of the day and that is how the Positions table from Group A.

The Heretics 1-0 Zero Tenacity;

1-0 Zero Tenacity; Geekay Esports 1-0 Istanbul Wildcats;

1-0 Istanbul Wildcats; Istanbul Wildcats 1-0 Zero Tenacity;

1-0 Zero Tenacity; Geekay Esports 0-1 The Heretics;

Zero Tenacity 0-1 Geekay Esports ;

; The Heretics 0-1 Istanbul Wildcats

Thursday defines the group of Heretics

The good results they reaped today The Heretics they left them near Playoffs. Only two victories separate the team from flakked and company to be able to secure your ticket to the next instance. But for this we must wait until next Thursday where the second “lap” and the teams will meet again on Summoner’s Rift. Next we share the games of the next day of the Group A that you can tune through the channels of the Twitch Spanish LVP.

Istanbul Wildcats vs. Geekay Esports;

Zero Tenacity vs. The Heretics ;

; Zero Tenacity vs. Istanbul Wildcats;

The Heretics vs. Geekay Esports;

vs. Geekay Esports; Istanbul Wildcats vs. The Heretics;

Geekay Esports vs. Zero Tenacity.

