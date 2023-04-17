The Hottest Secrets of 6 Hollywood Sex Scenes | lists

When watching a sex scene in theaters, many people are left wondering how they were made – especially the ones that are very realistic. Everything is very choreographed, but – sometimes – in an attempt to keep the magic alive, the crews and even the actors use some pretty creative gimmicks.

That’s why we brought you a list of the hottest secrets of six Hollywood sex scenes.

The Vagina Sponge – ‘The Favourite’ (2018)

2 of 7 Olivia Colman and Emma Stone in A Fovorita — Photo: Disclosure Olivia Colman and Emma Stone in A Fovorita — Photo: Disclosure

During her participation in the British program The Graham Norton Show, Olivia Colman – played Queen Anne in ‘The Favourite’ (2018) – revealed that she put a sponge in her vagina to record a scene with Emma Stone.

“Emma Stone was worried about me because she had to touch me under the sheets,” he explained. “To avoid finding something I shouldn’t have found… I asked the makeup department if they had a sponge.”

The actress then recalled her colleague’s hilarious reaction. “I put a sponge in there and said, ‘It’s okay, there’s a barrier, you’re going to be fine.’ It was a big wet sponge. She was climbing up my leg and her reaction when she touched it was recorded.”

The Genital Room – ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ (2013)

3 of 7 Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ — Photo: Disclosure Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ – Photo: Disclosure

Margot Robbie has been talking a lot about the behind the scenes of ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ (2013), the film that launched her to stardom with the role of Naomi Lapaglia. During a conversation with radio hosts Fitzy and Wippa, she said that the production had a room full of genitalia.

“They have these things called merkins, which are like a wig for the genitalia,” said the actress. “I remember, for ‘The Wolf of Wall Street,’ there was a whole room of merkin.” Robbie then revealed that actors and actresses would “go in and pick one” before she admitted that she was “fascinated” by the concept.

The giant penis prosthesis – ‘Boogie Nights – Pleasure without limits’ (1997)

4 of 7 Mark Wahlberg in Boogie Nights — Photo: Disclosure Mark Wahlberg in Boogie Nights — Photo: Disclosure

Mark Wahlberg had to wear a giant prosthetic penis to play the waiter turned porn star in ‘Boogie Nights’ (1997). The ‘member’ was over 30 centimeters long and was responsible for making the character famous in the film.

The star appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2022 and was asked if the rumor that he still owned the prop was true. “Yes yes. It’s in a safe, locked,” she explained.

“It’s not something I could leave out. All of a sudden my kids are looking for a cell phone charger, they pull that thing out and say, ‘What the hell is that?’ It wouldn’t be a good look!”

Glue Problems – ’50 Shades of Grey’

5 of 7 Dakota Johnson in 50 Shades of Gray – Photo: Disclosure Dakota Johnson in 50 Shades of Gray – Photo: Disclosure

Telling a little about the backstage of the famous ’50 Shades of Grey’ franchise, Dakota Johnson said – in an interview with Marie Claire magazine – that the production had to use a kind of glue and very gooey to get stick the sex slap on her intimate parts.

She explained that the sticky substance was applied to “a kind of strapless thong”, but Johnson confirmed that “it wasn’t glue” but “it was sticky, like nipple paste”. The actress revealed that despite the glue-like substance, the thong ended up coming off her body, so the team had to resort to superglue to keep it in place.

The little ‘bag’ – ’50 Shades of Grey’

6 of 7 Scene from 50 Shades of Gray — Photo: Disclosure Scene from 50 Shades of Gray — Photo: Disclosure

’50 Shades of Grey’ is appearing once again on the list, but to reveal another actor’s experience in the film. Jamie Dornan spoke on the Jimmy Kimmel show about the “tiny bag” that was applied to his penis.

“Well, that’s an expression where I come from – a teeny-tiny bag,” he said. “But that doesn’t mean it’s really small in size. I use a really big bag!”

almost naked

7 of 7 Sarah Silverman — Photo: Getty Images Sarah Silverman — Photo: Getty Images

Sarah Silverman has spoken about how sex scenes were filmed before intimacy coordinators. She admitted that little care was taken of the actors’ comfort in the intimate setting.

In an interview with the British tabloid The Mirror, Silverman said that his co-star was completely naked and there was only a small underwear to separate them. The star even said it was so much fun that she went days without walking.

“He (was) completely naked, except for, not even the thickness of a stocking. I can feel completely horny from him,” she explained. “He’s not even a real actor, he’s an extra. And he’s crushing and fucking with me in the scene.”