“The idea of ​​living two separate lives is not foreign to me”

In 1988, Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative government introduced Section 28, a law that prevented local governments from promoting homosexuality. You can see how much it affected the everyday life of common people blue jeanThe film debut of British Georgia Oakley (34).

Christopher Verbiest

Central Inn blue jean The physical education teacher says Jean. She is a lesbian, which she carefully hides from the outside world. Except at the gay bar where she goes out in the evenings or with her friend Viv. One night at a gay bar, Jean bumps into one of her students and is forced to do an even more difficult balancing act. It’s 1988 and Section 28 (aka Section 28) dominates the news.

“Some years ago, while diving into weird history for another project, I came across a story of a group of homosexuals who lowered themselves via rope into the House of Lords during the Section 28 debate. Just a thought As strong as that image was, I deliberately stayed away from it blue jean, Because I wanted a film that was more personal and less political. What surprised me the most was that I had never heard of that law. I went to school until 2006, so it has undoubtedly influenced my life.” Georgia Oakley said this on the sidelines of the International Film Festival Rotterdam, where blue jean We got a standing ovation the night before our talk.

role models



“I grew up in a world devoid of queer role models in public life, school and my family. Yes, you had Ellen DeGeneres, but that was it. And she was treated badly because of her sexuality. Homosexuality was not discussed, and if it was, it was as humiliating as possible. Section 28 contributed a lot to this. But there’s more: In 1987, 70 percent of Britons thought homosexuality was totally wrong. The consensus was this: If children know homosexuality exists, they will embrace it. This mindset is the basis on which Thatcher pushed through Section 28.

The law was abolished in England in 2003, six years after the Labor Party came to power. For Oakley, there hasn’t been a fundamental shift in mindset since then. “I have a six year old with my girlfriend and I come across a lot of other parents. Even though they are very progressive in other areas, they remain silent about family forms other than father and mother to their children. The result: Six-year-olds routinely ask me questions about our family on the playground.

“So I think it is relevant today to make a film about the law that was introduced in 1988. Well, I see many parallels with how we currently deal with gender in the UK. For example, it is fairly easy to change your gender identity as a trans person in Ireland, but it is not possible here. The language used to stigmatize trans and non-binary people in the media and online is very similar to that used against homosexuals in the 1980s.

brainwashed



In a conversation after the screening in Rotterdam, an audience member said that gay marriage is evidence of a change in mindset. Oakley: “It’s not because you change a law that the world changes. Abortion has been legal in Northern Ireland for many years. But this has not changed most Northern Irish attitudes towards abortion. The same applies to sexual identity laws. I am also talking about homosexuals themselves. Some couples married soon after same-sex marriage was approved. But others said: It has been impossible for us to be married for so long and it has shaped my view of marriage. So why would I suddenly get married now? as a result of blue jean I often have to talk about homosexuality. Never mind, I chose it myself. But: even if I hadn’t chosen that option, I would have had a lot to talk about. justify or explain it. That in itself proves that not much has changed.”



Rosie McEwen plays a PE teacher in ‘Blue Jean’ Image CineArt

At the time of his release, Oakley was 25 years old. “That’s when I realized I was gay. But now when I look at photos of my childhood, even when I was four, I see someone who was trying to break out of heterosexual expectations. The way I looked, the way I presented myself to the world… but sexually it took a lot longer. I never thought about it. So this is the result of section 28. Like I was brainwashed and I didn’t know that possibility.”

“So obviously the idea of ​​living two separate lives is not strange to me. I am well aware how confusing this can be for those close to me. And that fallacy remains: The place in life I first meet someone affects their perception of me. Since this film, I have been very open about my sexuality. Anyone who met me ten years ago or more would have been amazed. So yeah, I lived a part of Jean’s life. Not in facts, I have not been a physical education teacher. But on an emotional level, it is a very autobiographical film.

blue jean Opening in theaters from Wednesday.