The Idea of ​​You: Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine play unlikely lovers on Prime Video

sentimental comedy your view Will be available on our screens soon. It was announced by Cinema magazine in 2022 Entertainment Weekly. Anne Hathawayeternal movie star the devil Wears Prada Will be the lead actress in this unusual love story. Adaptation of a novel of the same name inspired by Harry Styles (former member boy band British in the same direction who recently celebrated his thirtieth birthday), starred in the film nicholas gallitzin,

As beautiful as a singer “Botticelli Angel”

The actress and author’s debut book, first published by St. Martin’s Press in 2017 robin lee tells the story of solen39-year-old falls in love with a sophisticated art gallery owner hayes campbellA British singer twenty years her junior, whose androgynous beauty reminds her of “an angel” Botticelli,

director Michael Showalterwho also owe us Through the eyes of Tammy Faye, made slight changes to the optimization. In front of his camera, solen ,Anne Hathaway) is now 40 years old hess ,nicholas gallitzin) is 24. anyway, your view Promises to be full of adventure. when does it all start solen Decided to go with my 15 year old daughter, easy ,ella rubin), at the concerts of their idols, boy band August moon. hessOne of the soloists of the group, meets solen, And one thing leads to another, they fall in love, despite their 16 year age difference and so much love easy Is hess, Harry Styles It is certainly an inspiration for many writers. anna todd The inspiration to give meaning to the character of K. had already been taken from him.hardin In the literary and then cinematic saga afterAlso available on Prime Video platform.

Who are the actors of the film?

main event your view Represents a pairing we would never have bet on. we all fell under its influenceAnne HathawayThat she plays a young apprentice in the good swamp of fashion the devil Wears Pradadepicts fantine of Sad Or an elusive kitten saving a Gotham in danger the dark Knight Rises Of christopher nolan, An iconic actress crowned with an Oscar, an Emmy award as well as a Golden Globe, she has already left her mark on the film industry. On the other hand, nicholas gallitzin There’s a rising star we love to follow closely. After notable appearances in the series fables and teen movies handsome devil And our hurting hearts, 2023 was their year. We appreciated him in comedy Belowthen the puja was performed my dear fucking princeSulfurous adaptation of the novel casey mcquinsonAvailable on Prime Video.

Anne Hathaway According to, he not only stars in the film but is also one of the producers Entertainment Weekly, She would not be the only one to have a double job after authoring a novel, robin lee (saw in fifty Shades of Grey) Reserved a secondary role for himself on the screen.

when can we see your view ,

your view It will be shown exclusively at the South by Southwest Texas Film Festival on March 16. But you will have to wait till May 2, 2024 for it to air on Prime Video. If the young adult novel was successful worldwide, it remains to be seen if the film will do the same.

Translation by Chantal Blume