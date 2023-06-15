‘The Idol’ criticized again for crazy sex scene, The Weeknd responds



It was a while ago that there was a lot to do about HBO’s controversial series, but now that it’s actually shown, things have gone from bad to worse. Lead actor Lily-Rose Depp has come under fire before, but now it’s The Weeknd’s turn too. He bites.

In Sculpture Lily-Rose plays Jocelyn, a rising musical talent who aspires to be seen as ‘the sexiest pop star in America’. She begins a relationship with Tedros (The Weeknd), a mentor but also a cult leader, who makes good use of Jocelyn.

shocking

In the second episode of the series, which can now be viewed, Tedros tells Jocelyn: “f**kin’ spread that tiny little p***yThat’s going too far according to the required audience, but The Weeknd explained exactly what it meant during a recent interview.

Thus he says: “It’s definitely not a sexy scene. You may feel uncomfortable seeing the scene, or you may feel dirty or deeply ashamed of what is happening. However, all of these sentiments lead to one point: This man doesn’t know what he’s talking about.,

Overthrown

The Weeknd continues: “The character I play is an unbelievable loser. The second episode can be described as ‘gluttony’. Mind you she is a sociopath, so no, there is no intention to portray this scene as something sexy, quite the contrary.,

