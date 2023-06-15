‘The Idol’ criticized again for crazy sex scene, The Weeknd responds

Admin 30 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 43 Views


It was a while ago that there was a lot to do about HBO’s controversial series, but now that it’s actually shown, things have gone from bad to worse. Lead actor Lily-Rose Depp has come under fire before, but now it’s The Weeknd’s turn too. He bites.

In Sculpture Lily-Rose plays Jocelyn, a rising musical talent who aspires to be seen as ‘the sexiest pop star in America’. She begins a relationship with Tedros (The Weeknd), a mentor but also a cult leader, who makes good use of Jocelyn.

shocking
In the second episode of the series, which can now be viewed, Tedros tells Jocelyn: “f**kin’ spread that tiny little p***yThat’s going too far according to the required audience, but The Weeknd explained exactly what it meant during a recent interview.

Thus he says: “It’s definitely not a sexy scene. You may feel uncomfortable seeing the scene, or you may feel dirty or deeply ashamed of what is happening. However, all of these sentiments lead to one point: This man doesn’t know what he’s talking about.,

Overthrown
The Weeknd continues: “The character I play is an unbelievable loser. The second episode can be described as ‘gluttony’. Mind you she is a sociopath, so no, there is no intention to portray this scene as something sexy, quite the contrary.,

watch the trailer again below Sculpture,

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Dwayne Johnson remains undercover in Snitch

John Mathews’s (Dwayne Johnson) son arrives. nose Jail for drug trafficking until he attacks a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About Us  Contact Us  Privacy Policy
© 2023 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved