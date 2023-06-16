‘The Idol’ is mainly superficial and corny

This contentious clash between Sam Levinson and Abel Tesfaye isn’t for everyone.

Warning: This review contains spoilers.

HBO Max series currentlySculpture Thing of the day The series was developed by Sam Levinson (the mastermind behind Excitement) and Abel Tesfaye – who was better known by his stage name The Weeknd. For quite some time now, the series and the makers have been facing a lot of criticism from critics but also from everyday viewers.

people were already there before the first episode came not amused When he heard what the series was about and when the first reviews came out, the feeling prevailed. Twitter went haywire after one Rolling stone published an article in which crew members called the series a “rape fantasy” for toxic men and torture porn.

Short: Sculpture It’s about pop idol Jocelyn, played by Lily Rose-Depp, who gets into a relationship with Tedros, a shady club owner and cult leader, played by Abel. she herself,

Well, I tested it and watched the first episode. he immediately stood out Sculpture aesthetically reminiscent Excitement – Especially season two – because of the slow motion shots, the use of lots of neon lighting and filters that make it feel like everything was shot with an analog camera.

Sam Levinson also mentioned that the series takes place in the same universe as Excitement, Not that that matters. Except for a fleeting cameo from Alexi Demi, who plays Maddie. ExcitementYou wouldn’t say that the two shows are set in the same universe. Excitement focused on high school students and Sculpture Focuses on the music industry. I didn’t expect Zendaya’s character Rue to suddenly appear.

Sculpture bills itself as a “dark and glamorous” show; A glimpse into the messy world of the music industry. For example, Jocelyn is portrayed as a girl with “problems” and has been compared to Britney Spears. he is a chain smoker party girl who likes to walk naked and has a nose for bad guys,

After the death of her mother, she returns with a new hit that she herself does not like three times. Of course, there is a whole team behind him that interferes with everything.

It Became Clear That Sam Levinson Likes To Push The Edge Excitement, He likes to depict drink, drugs and sex – also in Sculpture, what to expect? Lots of nudity. In the first scene, Jocelyn wants to pose topless during the album cover shoot and the intimacy coach is chased off the set when he indicates that this is not actually possible.

After she is finished, Jocelyn is able to display her breasts without embarrassment. Sam Levinson probably wanted to show that Jocelyn is in control and values ​​autonomy and creative freedom. (I didn’t believe a word of it).

Anyway, the makers of the series take it a step further as it soon becomes clear that a sensitive picture is being circulated. I’d already heard about it and the rumors turned out to be true: the sperm selfie. The series shows how a selfie of Jocelyn with sperm on her face goes viral.

The actual selfie – including semen – is also shown and roughly ten to fifteen minutes of lewd comments are made about Jocelyn. ,They’re calling him Human Cum-Sock on the Internet“says one of the characters. After much slut-shaming, Jocelyn goes out for a walk and bumps into Tedros.

It is clear from the outset that Tedros is more wrong than wrong. Jocelyn’s assistant calls her “rape-y”, after which Jocelyn jokes that she falls for his bluff. Oh,

The chemistry between Lily and Abel is hard to find. every conversation is serious Strange And I found it hard to believe that Jocelyn actually succumbed to Tedros’ non-existent charms. It soon becomes clear that Tedros has bad intentions and is most likely a manipulative bastard. When he “playfully” decided to strangle Jocelyn with his satin robe and put a knife in her mouth, I wondered aloud what had really happened.

Sculpture It’s beautifully put together, but that’s about it. What should have been a sexy, dark series with a raw edge feels a bit superficial and strange to hear, Perhaps this is due to Abel’s rat tail or lack of sincerity and depth. Anyway, I’ll leave it at this episode. It’s good to leave that business.

Final Verdict: 🍿

