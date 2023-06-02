The Idol is said to be inspired by Britney Spears, here is the trailer





This should be the new IT series.. The Idol, directed by Euphoria director Sam Levinson. The lead roles are played by none other than Lily Rose Depp and Abel Tesfaye, also known as The Weeknd. Idol recently premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. Reactions have been mixed and there are now even rumors that the story will be based on Britney Spears.

But..the official trailer is out now.

Lily Rose Depp stars in The Idol as pop star Jocelyn, who does everything she can to get her status and career back on track after a nervous breakdown. She slowly falls under the spell of a mysterious nightclub owner and cult leader, played by Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye. Suddenly there were all kinds of rumors that Jocelyn was actually inspired by Britney Spears. Lily Rose denies the rumours: “No, it’s not based on anyone in particular.. We’re definitely not trying to tell someone else’s story, we’re making our own.”

The series has often been the talk of the day because of the very explicit sex scenes that take place in it. After seeing the first images, a trade magazine concluded: ‘Fantasy of Dirty Little Men’, referring to director Sam Levinson and the series’ target group, as can be read further Advertisement, Lily Rose Depp disagrees with all of the comments: “I would have to say that it’s kind of sad and disappointing that people tell untruths about something you care about, especially when you know those things aren’t true. “

Watch the trailer of the series here:

The series can be viewed on Max, formerly HBO Max, from June 5. We are very curious what it will actually be like. H

