‘The Idol’ Receives Poor Reviews, But The Weeknd Apparently Expected It

singer weekendwho, by the way, wants to get rid of his stage name and just abel tesfaye Wants to be mentioned, last weekend was welcomed by a full Johan Cruyff Arena for two days as an icon in the field of music in Amsterdam. But when it comes to his series Sculpture Things are going a little less well for Abel.

wash away the criticism Sculpture Intention?

Earlier, ELLE’s Robyn shared that she might end the series worst Is it really that good again. despite all ringperfect moment So the makers have done something right, as most of the viewers are left spellbound. One of those creators includes Abel himself, and he also contributed to the writing of the series. In addition, he plays the role of TedrosAnd he had a lot to do with shaping that role.

But according to many, not at all with success. Sources had shared its information even before the first episode was shown. Rolling stone that projectwildly, disgustingly derailed‘ was, and has recently been mentioned vulture third episodeoddly edited‘ And ‘scribbled, Criticism But Sculpture Not only comes from the audience, but also from the professionals.

Of Vanity Fair Abel shared that he had seen the role in Rolling Stone.ridiculousThought, and added:I wanted to react funny to this,

then he shared with Diversity that he Criticism Was already expected and this is too little for him. ‘It’s almost educational, that’s what comes with it incredibly famous Are. You are surrounded by people whose intentions you are unsure of, even if they seem good. You never know. But of course I am lucky to have people around me whom I have known all my life, it is important and a blessing.

So Abel isn’t surprised by the criticism, but we are somewhat surprised. because they made the series together Sam Levinsonproducer of Excitement, And that series became a resounding success. Still, Abel stays in his defensive role and stands firmly behind his character. Tedros, ’tis nothing worse than a Yes Manespecially when you’re surrounded sycophants, And when you see a character like Nikki (the record executive played again by young talent Joycelyn in the series) lily rose depped.), who is not a yes-goer, may come across as a yes-goer bad personBut still you like him because of his honesty. so it’s a tough situation jocelyn,

The Weeknd Gets Defensive

This isn’t the first time Abel has defended his character. they previously shared gq The audience should see Tedros as a bad guy, they believe it reflected on screen and even off screen sex scene,

‘You look at him, and it’s a digit Jocelyn is probably the greatest rating He ever had. It is very clear. He walks away, he walks into that house, looks around and thinks,Hey, God!What did I get myself into?” That’s probably the biggest thing I’ve ever done. Whatever he’s doing. Even the sex, it’s very gluttonous, especially in the second episode. gluttony That’s the only word I can think of to describe it. He cannot believe that he is there. that’s how it appears Overthrown, in those moments you see humanity in a psychopathA dent in his shield.’

However, it is not only Abel but also rival Lily-Rose and hank azria defending the show. And looks like this series is a gem according to him lily rose especially by Sam Levinson for coming.

she shared with entertainment tonight:’Sam is the best director I’ve ever worked with for so many reasons. Never before have I felt so much support and respect in the creative field, never before have my input and opinions been valued so much. working with sam is a real cooperation — so he cares more than anything, not only what his actors think of the work but also how we feel while portraying it. He picks people whose work he appreciates and always creates an environment where I feel seen, heard and valued.’

Too bad Sam Levinson didn’t have bring your dad to work day When arranged, Johnny Depp could come and see how it should be done. Anyway, if you’re going to watch the series this weekend or are already in the middle of it, here’s some good background information for it.