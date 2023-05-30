‘The Idol’: The much-loved series from ‘Euphoria’ creator Sam Levinson and The Weeknd gets a new trailer

One of the most controversial series will soon be finally shown. Sculpture is by hand ExcitementProducers Sam Levinson and Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd. The series has already received a lot of criticism and scored poorly with critics, but many people are looking forward to it.

Sculpture will be released on American streaming service Max on Sunday, June 4. A day later you’ll be able to watch the series on the Flemish streaming service Streamz. Sculpture will follow young Jocelyn, played by Lily-Rose Depp, who seeks to get back to the top as a pop singer after a difficult period. She falls in love with Tedros, played by Abel Tesfaye, better known to all of us as The Weeknd. He runs his own nightclub in Los Angeles, but has a double life as a cult leader. This makes him attractive, but also dangerous.

Their complicated relationship rekindles Jocelyn’s passion to reclaim her status as America’s biggest and sexiest pop star. But beyond that, Tedros may also threaten to lead to his downfall.

various artists

In addition to protagonists Lily-Rose Depp and Abel Tesfaye, we meet a lot of familiar names Sculpture, Some of them are mostly known from YouTube or come from the world of music themselves and have little or no acting experience. For example, Jennie Kim of the K-pop group Blackpink makes her debut as an actress. In addition, we YouTuber Troye Sivan (Spud), vocalist Moses Samney and producer Mike Dean.

Also include Hank Azaria (the simpson), Dan Levy (shit’s creek), Jane Addams (hacks), Suzanne son (save the rocket), Eli Roth (Inglourious Basterds), Rachel Sennott (body body body) and Devin Joy Randolph (only murders in the building) are part of the cast.

