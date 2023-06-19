The Idol with Lily-Rose Depp: A ‘fantasy of dirty men’ or realistic? , Show

ReviewIs this a soap opera that’s gotten out of hand? Parody of today’s entertainment industry? Or a serious attempt to address profanity in the Hollywood musical landscape? well-known and controversial issue Sculpture is that the chain is flowing in all directions. As if the makers were not quite sure which tone they wanted to choose.



ab jagat



2 June. 2023

without a doubt Sculpture, a fictionalized portrayal of insecure Hollywood singer Jocelyn, who bears a striking resemblance to Britney Spears, the most talked about 2023 series. At the recent Cannes Film Festival, the first two taped portions were shown to the film press, which were then shown minced. A ‘fantasy of dirty men’ concludes one of the trade magazines in a long diatribe.

During the press conference, the makers had to answer their intention, which is not completely clear. Lily-Rose Depp, Johnny’s daughter, plays Jocelyn, who poses for a photographer who wants to see more nudity in the first scenes. The singer has no problem with this, but the intimacy coordinator gets mad and is locked in the toilet by Jocelyn’s manager.

Lily-Rose had no problem appearing half-dressed in front of the camera, he said in Cannes. “My character exposes itself in the series in every possible way. both physically and emotionally. I fully support it.”

history of drug addiction

Sam Levinson is the director Sculpture, He does not shy away from showing sex and drug use in his work. His reputation rests primarily on the series Excitement In which teenagers indulge in all imaginable excesses. Superstar Zendaya stars as a high school student who struggles with a drug addiction in the past and threatens to return. Of Sculpture It seems that Levinson wants to repeat the same disaster scenario.

Actually, Levinson was not its intended creator Sculpture, He is the replacement for colleague Amy Seimetz who had completed 80 percent of recording but then left. Levinson was then allowed to indulge in the fact, much to the horror of some crew members, who accused him of making torture porn. Reportedly, singer The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye), who was also involved in the material, was responsible for the change. She thought the approach was ‘too feminine’ and demanded more in front of the camera.

Lily-Rose Depp during a comic strip scene on The Idol. © HBO Max



return number

Levinson defended himself against the allegations at the Cannes Film Festival. This also Sculpture There is a disguised picture of Britney Spears, he denied. “This isn’t the story of a typical pop star. The series is about the pressures that young women face in this business.”

first two episodes of who Sculpture Particularly touched by the manipulations that the insecure Jocelyn – who has just lost her mother – has to endure. Everyone gravitates towards him, sometimes literally. When she tries to make her own version of her comeback song, she is whistled by her team. It is not commercial enough and millions have been invested in the original version. The singer is called to order like a little spoiled child. She is later told by a music producer (played by The Weeknd): ‘Sing like you know the fucking what’. To make matters worse, a picture of his face covered with semen is doing the rounds on the internet. Who framed him like this?

Jocelyn is presented as a pull doll who is slowly being crushed by those around her. gives Sculpture A realistic or raunchy take on today’s Hollywood music scene where pop stars are treated like clay figurines? There is nothing wrong with that starting point, but the makers raise the suspicion that they mainly want to incite as many viewers as possible.

Lily-Rose Depp poses for the media during the Cannes Film Festival. ©AFP



Want to read more of our reviews? Find a series below or browse through the articles.





our apologies Unfortunately, we can’t display this social post, live blog or other because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept social media cookies to still show this content.