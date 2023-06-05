The Idol with Lily-Rose Depp has been mired in controversy

With lots of nudity and perverted sex, the HBO series looks promising Sculpture Be a huge summer hit. But the euphoria has been dampened by the rousing reception at Cannes.

hbo sells Sculpture as one of the most provocative series of the year. At Cannes, the first two episodes were received with five-minute standing ovations. A day later, the press wrote The Destruction Series.

Only Lily-Rose Depp’s interpretation can count on praise. The daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis can now call herself a big star. Sam Levinson, who created the series Excitement Scored high, got a complete shock. Sculpture looks a bit like the sister series of Excitement, But located in the world of pop music. Lily-Rose Depp plays Jocelyn, a Britney Spears-esque superstar who struggles with psychological issues. She is kept alive by her managers who are offering crisis counseling after a provocative photo appears on Instagram. Meanwhile, Jocelyn becomes involved with cult leader Tedros (Abel ‘The Weekend’ Tesfaye), who loves sadomasochistic sex.

Lily-Rose Depp stars as a Britney Spears-esque superstar as a mysterious cult leader in the HBO series “The Idol” from producer The Weeknd. , © Streamz / HBO

The first two episodes offer very little story. There is endless chatter without dramatic effect and a naked Lily-Rose Depp and an emphasis on sex. Worse is Levinson’s chaotic direction, which gives the impression that he mixed up improvised scenes, and The Weeknd, who gives off a poor impression as an actor. The reason for this mess may have been producer The Weeknd’s decision with more than half of the production – 80 percent had already been filmed – to change everything and hire a new director (Levinson), as the series would focus on a female point of view. Was filmed much more than . He wanted to put more emphasis on nudity, sex and the ‘love story’.

emotional nudity

During the press conference in Cannes, Levinson reacted with incomprehension to the poor reception by the press. He was particularly unnerved by a scathing article in Rolling Stone about on-set unrest, allegations of a toxic work environment, last-minute script rewrites, and runaway budgets. According to Levinson, there was nothing wrong with that: “When my wife read the article to me, I said, ‘I think we’re going to have the biggest show of the summer.’ We know we are making a show that is provocative. But as far as the allegations in the article are concerned, they felt completely alienated.”

© Joel C. Ryan / InVision / AP

Lily-Rose Depp, for her part, said: “It was not a reflection of my experience.” She also defended the nudity in the series: “Jocelyn is a born performer and nudity is important to the character. That extends to every aspect of her life. The way she dresses is trying to tell you something. Physical nudity Reflects emotional nakedness.” Whether there will be many reactions from the public to the suspicious eavesdropping remains to be seen, but it’s likely anyone who’s curious about provocative visuals will give the series a chance.

‘Sculpture‘ can be seen weekly on Streamz. The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) will perform two concerts at King Bowdoin Stadium on 11 and 12 July 2023