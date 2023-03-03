THE II Presentation of New Vintages will be held in Socuéllamos on March 11

This morning the II Presentation of New Vintages was officially presented, by the mayoress, Elena García, accompanied by the councilor for culture, festivities and tourism, Pedro Arrabales, which will be held next Saturday, March 11, at Salones El Sastre .

After the success of the first edition, this commitment to publicize the new elaborations of Socuellaminos producers comes this year with the participation of nine wineries: Bodegas Los Ángeles, Explotaciones Hermanos Delgado, Bodega Delgado Collado, Bodega Juan Pablo II, Bodegas Nuestra Señora de Loreto, Crisve Winery, Cautela Winery, Finca el Refugio and Tinedo Winery.

“With this initiative of the Socuéllamos City Council, two defined objectives are pursued with an economic and commercial strategy, positioning our wines in the market, and on the other hand, monitoring the strategy of positioning Socuéllamos as a benchmark for wine tourism” said the mayoress .

In this line of work, from the City Council, the mayoress, Elena García, has said, as was done in Fitur 2023, it will also be present at the International Wine Fair, Fenavin, and another new edition of Manchavino will be promoted.

The Program for the II Presentation of New Vintages will have two parts: in the morning, starting at 12:00 a.m., there will be a tasting paired with the wines of the new vintages, one wine per participating winery.

In the afternoon, starting at 8:00 p.m., the Wine Gallery will take place, pairing wine and music, in which you can taste all the wines presented by the different wineries, accompanied by a performance sponsored by the Diputación de Ciudad Real , from the group “The Bembé Collective”.

The mayoress, Elena García, wanted to thank in advance the good disposition of the Socuéllamos wineries that “add up without hesitation to the projects launched by the City Council.”

To attend the II Presentation of New Vintages, next Saturday, March 11, prior registration is required, which can be done at the Tourist Office, at the Torre del Vino Museum, or by calling 926 67 49 05.