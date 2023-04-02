The Imperfects Soundtrack: All Songs Featured in the Netflix Series by Episode

The Imperfect is finally available to stream on Netflix. It’s a show about three young adults who band together to track down the evil scientist who turned them into monster-human mutants. We definitely recommend adding this new Netflix original to your watchlist if you haven’t already.

The gripping storyline might have been what drew you in, but the soundtrack is probably one of the reasons you kept watching the series. Each episode features music from some of your favorite artists, as well as up-and-coming musicians. Overall, the incredible soundtrack is a perfect fit for a show that blends elements from the sci-fi, action, fantasy, drama, and horror genres.

Are you trying to add songs from the show to your playlist but have no idea what the song titles are? This is no problem for us! We share all songs played in sci-fi series by episode.

The Imperfect Soundtrack

Here’s all the music from the show below!

Songs from episode 1 of The Imperfects

“Inferno” by Sub Urban & Bella Poarch

“Que Wea” by Paloma Mami

“Do not die” by NOBRO

“Til I Get It All” by NOBRO

“Giant” from Pixies

“It Seems We’ve Only Gone Backwards” by Tame Impala

Songs from episode 2 of The Imperfects

“Desdemona” by The Beaches

“Bury a Friend” by Billie Eilish

“Monster” by PVRIS

“El Waltz De La Piedra” by Meth Math

Songs from episode 3 of The Imperfects

“Deceptacon” by Le Tigre

“Tessellate” by alt-J

Bastille’s “Thelma + Louise”

“Dangerous” by Big Data feat. joywave

Songs from episode 4 of The Imperfects

“What a Time to Be Alive” by Amy Allen feat. Pink sweater$

Songs from episode 5 of The Imperfects

“Run the world!!!” by Dayglow

“Oh!” by The Linda Lindas

“Bad Moon Rising” by Creedence Clearwater Revival

Songs from episode 6 of The Imperfects

“KARATE” by BABYMETAL

“You Need to Calm Down” by Taylor Swift

“Silence” of the Marias

Songs from episode 7 of The Imperfects

“Love Is Pain” by FINNEAS

“The Devil I Know” by Allie X

“A Good Song Never Dies” by Saint Motel

“Up in Flames” by Caveboy

Songs from episode 8 of The Imperfects

“Enter Sandman” by Alessia Cara & The Warning

“I Know” by King Princess feat. Fiona Apple

“Only Time Makes You Human” by King Princess

“Tmmm.” by Milk & Bone

“WE DON’T MATTER” by Charmaine feat. There was Mighty

“Come Back to Life” by The Zolas

Songs from episode 9 of The Imperfects

“99 Luftballons” by Nena

The Imperfects Episode 10 Songs

“Do not die” by NOBRO

“Skeletons” by Yeah Yeah Yeahs

“Time to Pretend” by MGMT

“Cannonball” by The Breeders

“Personal Jesus” by Depeche Mode

The Imperfect is now streaming only on Netflix.