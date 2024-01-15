The impossible dream for Manchester United

There was a time when United were the kings of Manchester, With titles in their arms, a great coach and countless stars on the bench red Devils They are now a shadow of who they once were. lose in derby Against Manchester City he left serious doubts not only for the game, but also for the net, where he almost could not withstand the storm. sky blueBut from the results. Only qualification for the next edition of the Champions League can save Eric ten Hag’s seasonHowever, this seems difficult at the moment.

Dantes match at Etihad Stadium leaves sea of ​​doubt within the club, Breaking into the top four, today, is a fantasy; are sixth on 44 points and more than a dozen behind Aston Villa, Ten Hague are linked to the dream of fifth place given that, depending on the European coefficient, the Premier League will get another place in the new Champions League format for its next edition. Tottenham have set targets, although the path will not be easy with a six-point gap, but they can easily reach nine points if they win the game., Of course, the Dutchman does not lose hope.

related news

“We have an opportunity (for Tottenham) to get closer to him. Fifth place could also be a place in the Champions League, so we have to go for it and win our games“, commented the Dutchman at a press conference. The Mancunians promise to fight, doing everything possible to continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with the best of the old continent. “We have a lot of injury problems and we still have a chance. we can be competitive“, hill.

Casemiro trusts the process

The arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe has revolutionized Old Trafford. The INEOS owner has launched plans to modernize Manchester United after years of directionless management by the Glazers. Casemiro, one of the Americans’ latest big signings and leader of the locker room, did not hesitate to show his confidence in the new owners’ plans: “The new owners want to make ambitious plans. I hope they will come and grow with us. It is important for the club to have people who want to progress here,