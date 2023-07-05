The Impressive Career of Rosamund Pike (“Gone Girl”)

Thanks to her participation in that film, she suddenly became world famous. Hollywood caught the eye of Pike as in 2004 he was ‘ unethical‘: a movie with boy depp, In 2005 he starred in ‘Pride and Prejudice’ alongside Keira Knightley. Pike’s career really took off as she was seen in some top movie almost every year. In 2007 it wasdissolve‘, ‘Johnny English Reborn’ in 2011, ‘In 2012’Jack to reach‘, the thriller ‘Gone Girl’ in 2014 and the espionage film ‘Beirut’ in 2018.
In ‘Went Girl‘, which can be seen last evening on the television channel Play5, we see how an American couple Nick (Ben affleck) and Amy (Rosamund Pike) are about to celebrate their fifth year of marriage. On the morning of their anniversary, Nick begins to have doubts about his marriage and goes to his sister for advice. Once back home, it is discovered that Amy has eloped with the northern sun. followable Is. Nick calls the police and after a lengthy investigation, the trail only points to one person: Nick himself.
Pike is still a busy bee. He recentlysaltburn‘ round shape. British screenwriter in this film Emerald fennel (“Promising Young Woman”) We see how a wealthy British aristocratic family falls under the magnifying glass of a protagonist.
A BBC podcast featuring Rosamund Pike was also released this year. The title of the podcast was ‘People WHO knew Me‘ and tells the story of a woman who was traumatized by the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York 11 September 2011 Uses to build a new life in Los Angeles. Pike plays the main character and is assisted by, among others Hugh lorry,
