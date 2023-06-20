The Impressive Career of Travis Scott (Les Ardentes)

first mixtape and first album

Jacques Berman Webster II, better known as Travis Scott, is an AmericanLyricist, producer and singer who was born in 1991, Texas. He released his first EP at the age of 16 and continued to work on personal musical projects throughout his teenage years. Scott’s parents wanted him to go to collegewent for training. He did, but ultimately only stayed there for two years. After all, he thought his music career was more important and had to come first.

After wandering around for many years New new york City And Loose AngelesTravis Scott released his first mixtape in 2013: ‘Owl pharaoh, This mixtape was co-produced by Kanye West, Mike Dean and other famous names in the hip-hop industry. The mixtape contains thirteen songs and features ASAP Ferg, 2 Chainz, TI, and Meek Mill on some of the tracks.

Scott became more and more famous and in 2014 released a second mixtape: ‘Day Earlier rodeo, he can do this for the record Youth killerbig Sean, 1975, Rich Homie Quan, Migos, TI and PV Longway. ‘Days Before Rodeo’ was well received and by then Scott had gathered a large fan following, eagerly awaiting his debut studio album.

That album came out in 2015 and its name was ‘rodeo, Scott was again able to assemble a multitude of artists for this album to feature, including: Quavo, Future, 2 Chainz, weekendKanye West, Justin bieber, Toro y Moi and Schoolboy Q. Critics thought the record contained several good collaborations and several hits as well. The originality that Scott managed to show left fans wanting more.

He got more in 2016. Then Scott released his second studio album: ‘Birds in the Trap Sing McKnightAnd again critical acclaim was positive. Scott was slowly but surely becoming a household name in the hip-hop world, appearing at the biggest and most prestigious festivals and parties. For this album, the rapper was again assisted by several well-known names, including Young Thug, weekendKendrick Lamar, Kid Cudi and Andre 3000,