The Impressive Career of Travis Scott (Les Ardentes)

first mixtape and first album
After wandering around for many years New new york City And Loose AngelesTravis Scott released his first mixtape in 2013: ‘Owl pharaoh, This mixtape was co-produced by Kanye West, Mike Dean and other famous names in the hip-hop industry. The mixtape contains thirteen songs and features ASAP Ferg, 2 Chainz, TI, and Meek Mill on some of the tracks.
Scott became more and more famous and in 2014 released a second mixtape: ‘Day Earlier rodeo, he can do this for the record Youth killerbig Sean, 1975, Rich Homie Quan, Migos, TI and PV Longway. ‘Days Before Rodeo’ was well received and by then Scott had gathered a large fan following, eagerly awaiting his debut studio album.
That album came out in 2015 and its name was ‘rodeo, Scott was again able to assemble a multitude of artists for this album to feature, including: Quavo, Future, 2 Chainz, weekendKanye West, Justin bieber, Toro y Moi and Schoolboy Q. Critics thought the record contained several good collaborations and several hits as well. The originality that Scott managed to show left fans wanting more.
He got more in 2016. Then Scott released his second studio album: ‘Birds in the Trap Sing McKnightAnd again critical acclaim was positive. Scott was slowly but surely becoming a household name in the hip-hop world, appearing at the biggest and most prestigious festivals and parties. For this album, the rapper was again assisted by several well-known names, including Young Thug, weekendKendrick Lamar, Kid Cudi and Andre 3000,
Travis Scott’s engine was running at full speed as 2018 saw the rapper unleashing yet another new record on the world: ‘Astroworld, In this album, Scott went a little further psychedelic Travel More trap influences were also included on and off the record. ‘Astroworld’ wins ‘Album of the Year’ award BET Hip-Hop Awards and is considered one of the best hip-hop albums of recent years. One of the most famous hits of ‘Astroworld’ wasPsycho outfit,
Scott was not only a talented rapper and producer, the man also had an eye for business. He had set up his own label and also came up with his own festival in 2019: Astroworld Festival, The festival was held annually and was able to welcome big names like Post maloneLil Wayne, Youth killer and woo Rae Sremmurd. During the second edition, Gucci Mane, Rosalia, pop smokePharrell Williams, Megan Tea stallionmigos and Playboy Carty Review.
The third edition of the festival took place in 2021, but it also turned out to be the last. Eventually, an accident occurred during the festival, which unfortunately resulted in the death of some of the spectators. Travis Scott got wind of it and announced it shortly after Last Ending Of the festival This year, in fact this month, Scott’s fourth album was also going to be released, titled, ‘utopia, Scott first mentioned the album in 2019 and has teased the album several times, but it has yet to be released. We are curious if the rapper will play some songs from the new album on stage Lesson, ardentes,
Travis Scott will perform at Les Ardentes on Friday, July 7. More information can be found on Les Ardentes’ website.