The incredible number of esports tournaments that will take place in 2023

Echo is the current world champion in Mobile Legends

When a competitive discipline is booming, it is difficult for the next year not to be better than the previous one. That is happening to esports. Over the last decade there has been a clear evolution from season to season in various aspects, and there is no doubt that esports at a general level is currently at its best. It is obvious that it is difficult to put all the games on the same pedestal, because we are not talking about a sport, but about sports in general. There are dozens of competitive games, and although one or the other may lose popularity, it is usually because there are options on the market, and luckily for those of us who love this, there are many.

The options are various, both in terms of title availability and on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, mobile platforms), and of course, also tournaments to watch. This promises to be a year to be glued to the screen and enjoy hundreds of competitions in Argentina and worldwide, which will start big. Esports competitions are usually divided into amateur tournaments, others sponsored by a brand with prizepools included, national or regional leagues, and finally the so-called “world” that encompasses the best teams from each region on the planet. Obviously not all video games have the same system, but broadly speaking they work that way.

One of the most special of 2023 is undoubtedly the VALORANT LOCK/IN, a tournament that becomes a kind of presentation of the three franchised leagues of the Riot shooter. To put them in context, since its launch in 2020 VALORANT has been all the rage among players, streamers, and viewers. Competitions, regional leagues and international championships were set up, with interesting numbers of spectators and with teams from several different regions fighting for the titles. The most striking thing was to see the best playing against each other, so Riot Games chose to order the best in three franchised leagues without relegation: America, EMEA (which would be Europe) and Pacific.

In addition, the world championships will continue, the local leagues and to open the year, they decided to gather the 30 selected teams (plus two guests) in San Pablo Brazil for a direct elimination tournament to start with everything. It began on Monday, February 13 and will end on March 4. In total, there will be three weeks of competition with half a million dollars in prizes. For its part, the American League will be held in Los Angeles, United States, and will feature two Latino teams: KRÜ Esports and Leviatán, which today will play the LOCK//IN semifinals and was among the eight best teams in the world.

The VALORANT Lock In is the most anticipated event of February.

And if we talk about Riot, it is impossible to leave out the League of Legends, whose 2022 World Cup was again the most watched of the year with a peak of 5.1 million viewers. It continues to be the king of esports, and in addition to Worlds there will also be a Mid-Season Invitational in the middle of the season, which will take place in South Korea. To these competitions we must add all the regional leagues, with those of China and Korea being the favorites by the public, but without forgetting the Latin American League that is played in Mexico. In turn, there are tournaments in each country, such as the Liga de Argentina, Chile and Peru, which are playing their last split, to merge for the second half of the year.

Counter (CSGO) was and still is one of the esports with the most tournaments. This is thanks to the fact that Valve, the developer of the game, leaves most of the competitions in the hands of different production companies, and the competitions abound in different parts of the world, although most of the eyes are on the European teams. The calendar is already full of important events such as the BLAST, which will have the end of Winter and Spring, and which will host the Major in Paris. They also highlight the ESL Pro League Season 17 and 18the Intel Extreme Master that are going to be played in Brazil, Poland, the United States and Germany.

That without counting the ones that we can find in this part of the world, such as the FiReLeague. After landing at the Camp Nou -Barcelona’s mythical stadium- for this year, FiReSPORTS is preparing another impressive event, with a call at the Movistar Arena that will bring together some of the best teams from Latin America and Brazil. Last year was special for the scene, because for the first time in history a non-Brazilian team in Latin America managed to play a Major. 9z and did it twice, so the hype in the region increased, and everyone is chasing the same dream.

League of Legends Worlds was the most watched event of last year.

Valve’s other heavyweight is the legendary dota 2, which once again dazzles us with The International, the event that each year becomes the highest prize pool, and which brings together the best exponents in the world for a few weeks. But to reach this place, they must prevail in the different qualifiers or be one of the teams that have scored the most points throughout the year in the Dota Pro Circuit.

This year will also continue the action of the call of duty league, with three Majors (from 3rd to 5th since the first was played in December and the second in February) in Texas, New York and in a venue to be defined. Each one will distribute $500,000. Rainbow Six is at its peak, and the Ubisoft shooter is preparing for a season with several Majors, regional leagues and cups, and of course, the Six Invitational that is going to be played in Montreal and which is estimated to distribute close to three million dollars .

As for titles for mobile devices, the largest number of audiences will take it Mobile Legends, which in 2022 had the honor of having four of the ten most watched tournaments of the year, between the Indonesian and Southeast Asian leagues. The 2023 season will be separated into two main leagues: the first between February and April, and then between August and October. The second will be the one that qualifies for the World Cup, called M5, since the M4 was held at the beginning of January and was the first major tournament this year. And if we talk about MOBA we cannot ignore Honor of Kings, an extremely popular game in China. A few months ago, it arrived in the region in the form of a beta, it already had its own qualifiers for an international competition, and it will seek to stomp this new season.

NAVI was crowned in the last CSGO Major

The Battle Royale are not far behind either, as freefire with the Free Fire League Opening and Closingwhich will have a new format, and the longed-for Free Fire World Series which brings together the best on the planet, and last year it was the tenth most viewed tournament. In addition, face-to-face returns to pubgwhich will have the Regional Seriesboth global seriesthe Nations Cup of selections and the Global Championship. The mobile version would also continue, and teams from this part of the world will be able to compete in both Pro League – Latin Americathe Americas Championship and in the most important of all: the PUBG Mobile Global Championship.

On the side of the football simulators, the maximum contest will be the FIFAeWorld Cup. The EA game will have several important tournaments in the season, such as the Playoffs, the global seriesthe FUT Division Rivalsthe eNationsCup of national teams, and many leagues and competitions linked to traditional football, such as the eChampions Leaguethe eLibertadoresthe ePremier League, the Argentine championship and a long etcetera. And that’s not to mention the dozens of divisions that exist in Pro Clubs, in which they play 11 vs. 11. eFootball is also back with a competition calendar focused on pro players and amateurs, with different qualifications and the World Finals that will bring together the best.

On the Fighting Games side, the top event will once again be the EVO (Evolution Championship Series), which will have two editions: one in Tokyo and the other in Las Vegas. The first will take place between the end of March and the beginning of April, where the champions of several different games will be known, such as Guilty Gear, Tekken7, Street Fighter Champion Edition, Melty Blood, Virtua Fighter 5 or Granblue Fantasy Versus. In addition, the season will be completed with multiple contests of different titles, both online and in person, such as Combo Breaker, Community Effort Orlando or the Capcom Cup IX of February that was played in February and distributed $300,000.

There will also be tournaments related to Olympic Gamesas the second edition of the Olympic Virtual Series which will be held in Singapore and which will have tournaments of some games that the International Olympic Committee considers virtual sports, such as Zwift or Virtual Taekwondo, which are cycling and taekwondo simulators respectively, chess. Gran Turismo, and some more (although the list is not yet official). In addition, the 15th WE Championship of the International Esports Federation will be held in Romania, in which delegations from more than 120 countries compete. Last year there were competitions from eFootball, Tekken 7, Dota 2, Counter Strike, Mobile Legends and PUBG Mobile.

The year promises to be full of emotions in the field of esports with competitions every week, and the excitement of winning will be latent in the millions of people who will passionately feel the games of their favorite player or team. Esports is particular, and most fans tend to only watch the tournaments of the game they enjoy, but there will undoubtedly be plenty of spices to appreciate some important tournaments that transcend a single game.

