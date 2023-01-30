The incredible Tesla that The Grefg bought for playing Fortnite on Twitch and YouTube

The famous Spanish content creator is about to celebrate the second edition of its Esland awards in Mexico, a gala that will award recognition to the best Twitch streamers in the last year. At TORK we want to remember one of the most curious anecdotes of this character and that he has to do with a Tesla car.

If there is a content creator on the Internet who is world renowned for his crazy things, it is The Grefg. The young man from Murcia has been in charge of revolutionizing the Twitch platform several times with his ideas and the direct ones that he does from his house, in Andorra. Right from there, he also managed to grab attention with an absurd bet that he made with his followers and that ended with the purchase of a powerful and luxurious Tesla.

Playing with his YouTube channel, he challenged his subscribers to achieve a goal of ‘likes’ on one of his videos. Obviously, he doubled the bet saying that if they achieved the goal, he would buy the most powerful electric car Tesla had. No matter the price or the waiting time. He did so. And when choosing the car, he ended up opting for the Tesla Roadster, a car that is already for sale, but is still in production and still has a long time to go on the streets of the world. It’s literally a rocket on wheels.

Seeing the delay that the arrival of the Roadster model could have, The Grefg went to his followers to slightly change the conditions of how he would pay his promise. In the end, he told his entire audience that he would buy the Tesla, but that he would not wait that long to have his electric car. For this reason, everyone ended up supporting him to pay for the Tesla Model S Plaid + model.

The Grefg buys his Tesla and records it for all his YouTube subscribers:

What happened to the Tesla Model S Plaid +?

The issue with this car, which also promised to be a very powerful design and a revolutionary step in electric cars, ended up being canceled and confirmed by Elon Musk himself. In any case, The Grefg had already made another challenge with the ‘likes’ of YouTube with that same video. If he reached the sum of 1 million “likes”, he would buy the Tesla Roadster Founder Series, an exclusive car from the automotive firm that will only have 1,000 units worldwide.

In the end, you will have to buy this car before the imminent cancellation of the Model S Plaid +. Just to reserve the Founder Series, he had to advance the sum of 211 thousand euros.