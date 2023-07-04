The ‘Independence Day 2’ star knows why the film turned out to be such a huge flop?



The science-fiction sequel Independence Day: Resurgence arrived in 2016, exactly 20 years after the first film, but was a megaflop despite the success of Part 1. But why after all?

Vivica A. Fox, who starred in both parts, knows why. He explained this during a conversation with The AV Club:

“The second film couldn’t compete with the first. And it had a lot to do with Will Smith. Most of the cast from the first part was back. But fans didn’t react quite as enthusiastically. Certainly not on Twitter.”

Vivica A. Fox says ‘Independence Day: Resurgence’ ‘wasn’t good’ without Will Smith https://t.co/3ph37y7Xih — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) 3 July 2023

big Willy

The first Independence Day in 1996 was the biggest film of the year with a worldwide gross of $817 million. And so soon not one, but two sequels are being planned. and with Will Smith.

Producer Dede Devlin once said the following about it:

“Before we’d even written a word, we pitched the idea to Will Smith. He was very excited about it and wanted to be involved.”

From mega success to mega flop

For all kinds of reasons, planned sequels came id forever part 1 And id forever part 2 Although never there.

Eventually, nearly 20 years later, it was decided to make a sequel without Will Smith. And it ended with a whisper: Independence Day: Resurgence ‘Only’ brought in $389 million.