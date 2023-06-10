“The insanity defence”: a sixty-year-old takes out dozens of mobile phone subscriptions under a false name, but is acquitted (Merelbeke)

A 61-year-old man from Merelbeke has been acquitted of fraud and false names by a Bruges court. RK admits that he took out 73 mobile phone subscriptions under a false name, but is declared insane.

On April 27, 2020, Mobile Vikings filed a complaint with the Bruges investigating judge. Eventually, the telecom operator established that some customers had taken mobile phone subscriptions but were not paying for their usage. Subscription can be linked to RK. He applied for at least 73 SIM cards between late 2016 and late 2019 and used twenty false names, often a corruption of his own name. The amount owed is not less than 5,701 Euros.

The man did not dispute the facts, but according to the defense he is not responsible. A court psychiatrist examined the man’s mental state in his sixties and came to the same conclusion. RK suffers from memory loss, which affects his judgement. He may not even be aware of his problematic behavior.

So the court had no option but to acquit the person. After all, the question of detention did not arise. Since October 2016, this is only possible if the psychological or physical integrity of the victims has been compromised or threatened. It was not so in this case. The man must have previously been interned for sex offences. He now has to pay 5,801 euros in compensation to Mobile Vikings.