The Institute of Legal Medicine will have three floors, an area of ​​3,000 square meters and an investment of 5.3 million

Minister of Territorial Policy and Democratic Memory, Angel Victor TorresVisited this Tuesday with Milagros Tollón, representative of the Government in Castilla-La Mancha, the works of the new Institute of Legal Medicine of Toledo, where the State invests 5.3 million eurosWhich will have an area of ​​3,000 square meters and will have three floors and a basement.

The function answers a Historic lawsuit from coroners and the capital of Castilla-La Mancha, which the Spanish government has reactivated after thirteen years of paralysis. will reside in the building Forensic Pathology Service, Forensic Medical Clinic, Corpse Identification Room, Separate rooms with public access, special attention will be paid to the unit attached to the Violence Against Women Court, which will be separated from the rest of the examination rooms. On similar lines, programs related to minors will be organized. will be full of features Forensic office, psychosocial team, library and administration area.

Milagros Tolan described the visit as “very important”, as it shows the commitment of the Spanish government to Castilla-La Mancha. In recent weeks we have seen important actions throughout the region and this is one of them, in Toledo, the capital of Castilla-La Mancha, with an investment of more than five million euros that the Government of Spain has invested in this institution. Legal Medicine”.

Construction work is already underway on the building



H. Ascetic



The government representative highlighted ” Good coordination between the Spanish government and a very wide area, “There are a lot of projects going on that are also going on because of the Next Generation fund, which has flooded the area.” He stressed that “We will continue to work in this direction, also with the Government of Castilla-La Mancha, to obtain maximum resources, so that our land continues to move forward, continue to grow and realize that the Government of Spain has One of its most immediate objectives.” ,

For his part, Ángel Víctor Torres, Minister of Territorial Policy and Democratic Memory, confirmed that «Early next year, in the first quarter, we will be able to have this building ready So that it can be in the service of the citizens.

The following are other current state investments in Toledo:: Vega Baja, 820,000 euros; Postal Museum, 2 million euros; Bicycle lanes and pedestrian lanes on Avenida de Madrid-Salto del Caballo, 1.28 million euros; Third Lane Santa Barbara-Polígono, 4 million euros; Linking the industrial estate with Azukaika through the A-40 project, 21.78 million euros (tender pending); and the European Fund, 30 million euros.

Angel Víctor Torres, Minister of Territorial Policy and Democratic Memory, later met with Milagros Tolan, a meeting that responded to the usual contacts of the head of Territorial Policy and Democratic Memory, a department charged with systematically organizing government delegations in communities and cities. Let’s work. Dependent. Autonomous, with representatives of the general administration of the State in the region.