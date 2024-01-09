The interesting revelation made by her father-in-law after marrying an 18 year old girl

Sadio Mane In recent times, he was on everyone’s lips because he married Ayesha Tamba at the age of 18. While the striker prepares to play african cupThere was a lot of discussion about marriage and now It was his father-in-law who made an interesting revelation about the new marriage.

The current attacker of the Arab League’s Al-Nassr is 31 years old And it was rumored that he had recently married an 18-year-old girl whom he was reportedly dating. But his father broke his silence and told how everything happened.

This situation generated a wave of comments on social networks, from those who celebrated the love between the two to those who questioned the age difference between him and her.



Ayesha Tamba and Sadio Mane sources say





What did Sadio Mane’s father-in-law say about marriage?

Following the result, Aisha Tamba’s father, Amadou Tamba, spoke about his daughter’s marriage with the successful footballer who plays for Bayern Munich.

First of all, it should be noted that Aisha met Sadio through her father, as he was a friend of the footballer’s agent Bakary Cissé. And according to the man, Two years ago there was an agreement between them that he would marry her daughter.

Speaking to Senegalese media, he explained how everything was put together according to the traditions and customs of his land. “One day my wife and daughter went to meet Mane’s familyA, and that’s where he first met her. They probably saw something special in her and her parents also liked her. Then he came to meet me. We argue according to tradition, We agreed on everything and were waiting for this day to happen.“, Said.



Sadio Mane and Ayesha Tamba sources say

Despite the rumors, Tamba clarified that “they were not dating at first because Ayesha was still young.” Even though the age of 16 is already the legal age of consent in the African country, they waited until she was 18 to marry.

even There is speculation that Mane was the person who contributed money to help him complete his studies., The striker is known for his philanthropy and donates money to charity to help those who need it most.

The wedding between Sadio Mane and Aisha Tamba took place on January 7 at their home in Keur Massar, a suburb of the capital Dakar, and It was quite intimate. According to reports, only family and friends attended and then the pictures went viral.