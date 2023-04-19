The International Esports Federation has partnered with Saudi-owned Gamers8

The International Esports Federation has announced that it has partnered with Saudi Arabia-backed Gamers8 and the Saudi Esports Federation to offer a “Innovative experience for Asian athletes”.

As noted in a press release, we are told that this will ultimately see the creation of the first Gamers8 IESF Asian Championship, and that this will kick off on May 1 with an online preliminary round that runs through May 16. This will lead to a live event held in Riyadh between July 10-17, with the winner advancing to the WE Championship final in Romania in August.

“Thank you to the city of Riyadh for welcoming us and hosting the IESF Gamers8 Asian Championship. We are confident that the World Esports family will have an unforgettable experience in one of the world’s leading esports destinations,” said IESF Secretary General, Boban Totovsky. “We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with Gamers8 and the Saudi Esports Federation and look forward to seeing the best players in the region go head-to-head in Riyadh.”

The online qualifiers will be played on the same games as the WE Championship, and will see action across PUBG Mobile, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Tekken 7, and eFootball 2023.