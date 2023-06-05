The international press also closely followed the trial surrounding Sanda Diya: “Did the eighteen persecutors escape from prison”.

The conviction of 18 giant gomers in the Sanda Diya case is world news. Nearly all major international news outlets wrote about the verdict. an overview.

Major American newspaper The New York Times, among others, published an extensive article about the trial. The newspapers pay a lot of attention to Sanda Diya’s skin colour. Eighteen students at a prestigious Belgian university who put a young black man through an infamous ritual to disfigure him were convicted of involuntary manslaughter on Friday, leading to his death and sparking a national debate about racism. .

On Twitter, the newspaper referenced an earlier piece, dating from shortly after the fact, outlining the entire story. “Re-read our story on the details of Sanda Diya’s death. A case that all of Flanders has faced growing racism and xenophobia, even at renowned universities,” writes The New York Times. However, Sven Marie, the lawyer for Sanda Dia’s family, did not mention the topic of racism in her petition. It was not a charge for which the Reuzegomers were on trial.

This includes embedded content from social media networks that may want to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this. Click here to adjust your preferences

The Washington Post has also emphasized Diya’s dark complexion in the headline. “Hazing ritual killed a black student. 18 of his tormentors are on the run from prison,” it reads. Like The New York Times, the newspaper refers to racist comments some members allegedly made against Dia and to an inaugural address given by Schaft Tamer Junker in the spring of 2018. He talked about “our good friend Hitler”, among other things.

© Washington Post

The news was also widely picked up in France and the Netherlands. Le Monde, Le Figaro, De Volksskrant, NOS, Algemeen Dagblad… Almost all major news brands tell the full story of the baptism in a comprehensive article. De Volkrant also published a large piece of preparation for the verdict in Friday’s newspaper.

© De Volkskrant

In the British press, coverage of the case has been more concise. The Guardian devoted a short article to the verdict. The newspaper focused primarily on the fact that all 18 defendants were convicted and made little difference to the sentences. Judge Els de Brouwer is quoted as saying, “They are all guilty because they were all there. No one called a halt. No one questioned the ritual.