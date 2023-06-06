The internationally successful cinematic Dreampop by HAEVN comes to OpenLachtheater Ed in an extra intimate setting

HAEVN’s international success is a well-kept secret.

With their quirky and cinematic dreampop, HAEVN captured the hearts of music lovers around the world. After five years of massive sold-out club tours in the Netherlands and an international tour through Germany, Switzerland and France, the men were ready for a new adventure on their own soil earlier this year: a theater tour with prominent Dutch (open-air) theatre, in which lyricist Marijan van der Meer and film composer Jorrit Klaijnen bring their dream music back to basics. On Saturday July 8th HAEVN will come to the Open Air Theater Ed.

A platinum debut album, 262 million streams and over a million monthly listeners on Spotify, over 164 million streams and 434k subscribers on YouTube. These facts prove that the success of Dutch band HAEVN reaches far beyond our borders.

Marijan’s serene voice and Jorit’s instrumental colors create a completely unique musical universe called HAEVN. Pop music in cinematic arrangement. After a nearly sold-out debut theater tour that included two full houses at Carr’s, this summer it is also the turn of the country’s most beautiful open-air theatres.

music in the most intimate way

This theater tour is not like their previous concerts. During this tour, Marijan and Jorrit performed their music in the most intimate way possible: long piano solos, acoustic versions and personal stories. Expect open-air performances with lots of your own and new music, including HAEVN arrangements of your favorite famous pop songs.

“When it slowly gets dark on a summer evening in an open-air theatre, it takes on an extra dimension. Then it often becomes something magical”, says Marin.

HAEVN can be seen at the Open Air Theater Ed on Saturday 8th July. For more information visit www.openluchttheaterede.nl.

About HAEVN: Marijan and Jorit

The moment Jorit received a piano from his grandfather had a major impact on his life. It was the piano that taught him to express himself through music. That passion then led him to pursue a career as a film composer, translating emotions on screen into film scores.

Marijn has always been inseparable from his guitar. Even during a long period of illness that kept him bedridden for 3 years, nothing could stop him from continuing to play. This period led him to discover and appreciate the healing power of music.

It was a kind gesture from the universe that Jorit was introduced to Marijan, through whom they discovered each other’s passion for music and stories. With the creation of the HAEVN universe, a whole other world had opened up to them. It was the first time that people could create their own images and feelings while listening to Jorit’s voice. And for the first time, HAEVN’s music can have a therapeutic effect on others in a way that Marin experienced firsthand.

They teamed up with the acclaimed producer behind London Grammar, Tim Brown, to produce their debut album. Their debut album ‘Eyes Closed’ evokes feelings of loneliness, greed, victory/triumph and remorse. It was an obvious choice that HAEVN included a string orchestra for their debut album to represent the effects of film scores. Their second album, Symphonic Tales EP, was recorded with a 50-piece orchestra. The duo traveled to the island of Gotland in Sweden to write and produce their latest EP ‘Holy Ground’. The music was mixed by Grammy Award winner Joe Visciano (Adele) in London.

HAEVN was nominated 3 times for Edison, Jorit’s film music was appreciated with 2 Golden Calf nominations, a World Soundtrack nomination and a Buma Award.