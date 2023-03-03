The IOC announced the Olympic Week of Esports: what sports can be played and how to participate

Olympic Esports Week

The relationship between the Olympic Movement and Esports is gradually strengthening and seeking to continue on this path, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced the holding of the Olympic Esports Series 2023.

The qualification process began on March 1 and the definition of the Olympic Esports Week (OEW) will be from June 22 to 25, at the Suntec Center in Singapore, and will have the particularity that it will be done in person. Additionally, the broadcast will be viewable worldwide via Olympics.com and Olympic social channels.

“The Olympic Esports Series (OES) is a virtual and simulated global sports competition created by the IOC and in collaboration with international federations (IF) and game publishers,” announced the International Olympic Committee and invited “professional and amateur players from all over the world to participate in qualifying rounds in a large number of outstanding games. Registration and all details can be found at Olympics.com.

“The four-day festival will showcase the best of virtual sports, the latest technologies and innovations in the field of simulated sports, and will present opportunities for participants to try out selected virtual sports titles. Other activities during OEW 2023 include panel discussions with industry stakeholders, forums and exhibition matches,” the IOC explained in its announcement.

The games chosen for this Olympic Esports Week are related to traditional sports and not to the most popular in the world of electronic sports such as League of Legends, Fortnite, CS:GO, League of Legends, VALORANT or Dota 2. among others. The IOC has always ruled against those games with shooting or violence.

The Singapore Olympic Esports Series will feature Archery (Tic Tac Bow), Baseball (WBSC eBASEBALL™: POWER PROS), Chess (Chess.com), Cycling (Zwift), Dance (JustDance), Motorsport (Gran Turismo), Sailing (Virtual Regatta), Taekwondo (Virtual Taekwondo) and Tennis (Tennis Clash).

Gran Turismo 7, one of the games chosen for the Esports Olympic Week

“The first Olympic Esports Week marks an important milestone in our ambition to support the growth of virtual sports within the Olympic Movement,” said Thomas Bach. “We believe the exciting new format of our virtual sports competition, with live finals taking place for the first time, is an opportunity to further engage with esports players and create new opportunities for players and fans alike.” added the IOC president.

The IOC took an important first step by carrying out the Virtual Olympic Series before the Tokyo 2020 Games, in which 250,000 people from 100 different countries participated. “The 2023 Olympic Esports Series marks another step in supporting the development of virtual sports within the Olympic Movement, as set out in the 2020+5 Olympic Agenda, and continues its collaboration with the gaming and esports communities to create new opportunities for players. and fans alike,” the agency said.

For some time now, Esports have been seeking to be considered as just another sport and some imagine that it won’t be long before they can be part of the traditional Olympic Games. Will it be given?