The Israeli government believes that Iran, Hamas and Hezbollah can take advantage of Ramadan to double their attacks.

Thus, the man in charge of the Defense Department has advocated not giving wings to Palestinian militias (Shachar Yurman/GPO/dpa)



Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Braverywarned this Tuesday that Iran, the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) and the Lebanese Shia militia party Hezbollah could take advantage of Muslim celebrations. Ramadan On October 7, a “second phase” of attacks was launched against Israeli territory, leading to the current conflict in the Middle East.

You may be interested in: Biden assured that Israel is ready to stop attacks against Hamas in Gaza during Ramadan

“Hamas’ main objective is to embrace Ramadan with an emphasis on the Temple Mount and Jerusalem and make it the second phase of its plan that started on October 7. “The main objective of Hamas is to be expanded by Iran and Hezbollah,” the defense minister said during an assessment of the Israeli Armed Forces’ Central Command.

Thus, the man in charge of the Defense Department has advocated not giving wings to Palestinian militias. According to the Israeli newspaper report, Gallant argued, “We should not give Hamas what it has not achieved since the beginning of the war.” Israel’s time.

You may be interested in: Israel will continue its offensive against Hezbollah in the north, even if it reaches a ceasefire with Hamas in Gaza

At this point, the statements were clearly addressed to the minister of national security, the far-right Itamar Ben Gvir, Gallant advocated avoiding “irresponsible statements by people deemed responsible”, as they could escalate incidents in a short period of time.

Ben Gvir, known for his racist and ultranationalist statements, has advocated Ban Palestinians in the West Bank and prevent them from praying on the esplanades of mosques Entry is banned for Israeli Arabs under the age of 70 and even during the month of Ramadan.

On October 7, Hamas launched a series of attacks against Israeli territory, killing about 1,200 people and taking about 240 hostage (Europa Press/Contact/Ahmad Hasballah)



On October 7, Hamas launched a series of attacks against Israeli territory, leading to a balance of approx. 1,200 dead and about 240 hostages, and prompting a bloody military response by the Israeli armed forces against the Gaza Strip, which has already taken the lives of nearly 30,000 Palestinians, Mostly women and children.

You may be interested in: Progress recorded in talks for the release of Israeli hostages

Within the framework of these clashes, Hezbollah has taken the opportunity to launch attacks against northern Israel across the common border. The Israeli army has responded to these attacks. Along with Hamas and Hezbollah, Yemen’s Houthis are supported by Iran.

On my part, Chairman of usa, Joe BidenSaid that Israel would be ready to stop its war against Hamas in Gaza during Ramadan if an agreement is reached for the release of those still held hostage by the rebel group.

interlocutor of usa, egypt And Queue they work in a framework agreement Why Hamas Some of the dozens of detainees will be released in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners and a six-week ceasefire in the fighting. During this temporary ceasefire, negotiations will continue to hand over the remaining hostages.

israel did not immediately respond to the statements of bidenWhich were made public early Tuesday.

Beginning of RamadanAround March 10, is considered the unofficial deadline for reaching a ceasefire agreement. It is a month of great piety in which millions of Muslims around the world fast from dawn to dusk.

Biden said on Monday that he expected in the next week ceasefire may come into effect, During the pause, negotiations will continue for the release of the remaining hostages and other prisoners held by Israel.

“Ramadan is approaching and it has been agreed upon by the Israelis They will not carry out activities during Ramadan to give us time to take out all the hostages.“, the President said in an appearance on the television program “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” nbc,

But Biden did not call for an end to the war sparked by Hamas’ deadly attack on southern Israel on October 7.

(With information from EP and AP)