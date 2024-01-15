The Israeli military claimed that most of the deaths were caused by stampedes during aid distribution in Gaza.

The army said there was a “violent gathering” around supply trucks which led to injuries.

The Israeli military completed a preliminary review of civilian deaths on an aid convoy to the Gaza Strip last week, noting His forces did not attack the convoy and most of the Palestinians died in the stampede.

It has also launched a more detailed investigation into the incident, which will be carried out by “an independent, professional and expert body”, which will announce its findings in the coming days, spokesman Rear Admiral announced this Sunday Daniel Hagari.

Israel is under intense pressure over the deaths of dozens of Palestinians during a confusing incident in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, in which a crowd surrounded a convoy of aid trucks and soldiers opened fire, and several countries are calling for a UN investigation. has endorsed. ,

Health officials in the Gaza Strip, ruled by Hamas militants, said Israeli forces have killed more than 100 people trying to reach an aid convoy near Gaza City.

“The Israel Defense Forces have completed a preliminary review of the unfortunate incident in which Gaza civilians were crushed to death and injured as they approached an aid convoy,” Hagari said.

Daniel Hagari, Israeli military spokesman (Israel Defense Forces/Handout via Reuters)

As detailed, the review, which gathered information from commanders and troops on the ground, determined that There was no attack on the aid convoy.

“The majority of Palestinians were killed or injured as a result of the stampede,” Hagari said.

“Warning shots were fired to disperse the stampede and as our forces began to retreat, several robbers approached our forces and posed an immediate threat to them. “Based on initial review, troopers responded to multiple individuals,” he said.

Hagari did not provide details about who would specifically handle the investigation.

muatasem salahA member of the Gaza Health Ministry’s emergency committee said the incident had caused more than 1,000 victims, including deaths and injuries, and rejected the findings of the Israeli investigation.

“Any attempt to claim that people were martyred due to crowding or crushing is wrong. The injured and martyrs are the result of heavy caliber bullets,” he told Reuters.

The incident came as aid agencies intensified warnings about the humanitarian situation in Gaza, particularly the threat of famine in the north. Aid trucks had already been looted in northern GazaWhere residents have started eating fodder and even leaves to avoid hunger.

Many people watch as US forces drop first aid on Gaza, amid the current conflict between Israel and Hamas (Reuters/Kosse Al Nemer)

White House reflects growing concern about military usa The first aerial operation related to this was completed this Saturday humanitarian aid launch For the Palestinians in Gaza. US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that they have delivered 38,000 food packages 66 pellets, which were dropped from three C-130 aircraft flying over the enclave at low altitude.

The operation was carried out in coordination with the Jordanian Air Force and took place between 15:00 and 17:00 local time. Officers from both the navies who were experts in this type of maneuver participated.

According to UNRWA, about 2,300 trucks have entered Gaza so far in February, 50% fewer than in January.

US launches 38,000 humanitarian aid packages on Gaza but insists these maneuvers cannot replace ground shipments (X: @CENTCOM)



Given the difficulty of launching humanitarian aid by land, several countries, including Jordan, Egypt, Qatar, France and the Arab Emirates, have launched packages of food and supplies by air, a strategy that benefited residents of the north a day earlier Was the first time. Of Enclave.

The war began with an unprecedented Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7, killing about 1,160 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli data.

The militants also took about 250 people hostage, 130 of whom are still in Gaza, including 31 who are believed dead by Israel.

(With information from Reuters and EFE)