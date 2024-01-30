The jump that killed a British man after his parachute failed

The world of extreme sports is in shock following the tragic death of 33-year-old British skydiver Nathy Odinson, who died in a base jumping accident in Pattaya, Thailand.

The incident occurred on Saturday night when Odinson along with a friend climbed the 29th floor of a building to perform the dangerous jump.

The final moments were captured on video

Odinson’s jump was recorded by a colleague. In the video, the man is seen counting “three, two, one” and saying “see you later” before jumping.

unfortunately, His parachute failed to open completely, resulting in him hitting a tree and subsequently falling to the ground. Despite the arrival of rescue teams and police at around 7:30 pm, Odinson was already dead.

Kanet Chansong, 33, a security guard at the location, told “The Daily Mail” how he witnessed the accident. “I heard the tree snap and thought it was a branch falling to the ground. A woman screamed, so I moved closer and realized it was a person. Were dead. “I saw that he had jumped from the building,” he said.

a sad ending

Before the jump, Odinson checked to see if his helmet camera was recording and, after a brief check of his equipment, proceeded to jump.

The building’s security cameras recorded the moment he and his friend arrived and waited for a silent moment before entering the condo. according to the same guard, “They were creating video content for social media. “He had done this before and knew it was not allowed.”

Police Lieutenant Kamolporn Nadi, deputy investigation inspector of Bang Lamung District Police Station, said: There was no indication that the Odinson was attacked. Furthermore, he said that the parachute used “did not function correctly and was not centered as expected.” “It was in terrible condition when we arrived.”

The British Embassy in Thailand has been informed and is in contact with Odinson’s family in the UK. The friend who recorded the video is being interrogated and the audio-visual material is also being examined as evidence in the ongoing investigation. A detailed forensic examination of the parachute will be conducted.

Odinson was known for sharing his skydiving and base jumping experiences on social media, showing his passion for this extreme sport.