The jump to the stars with Starfield will arrive later than expected

As you may have already heard, Microsoft has an event called Developers_Direct on January 25, in which they will show much more of Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, Redfall and The Elder Scrolls Online. We will almost certainly confirm their release dates as well, although it was already stated in June that they would be released during the first half of 2023 during the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase.

The main absence is Starfield, which has confirmed that it will have a separate dedicated event later on. Starfield is also scheduled to release in the first half of 2023, but according to a new rumor heard on the Defining Duke podcast, it looks like it could slide to a later point in the calendar for a second time (it was originally planned for November 2022).

the youtuber MrMattyPlays claims that, according to their sources, Starfield will not make it to the planned release date. Fortunately, he says that this is not a major delay, and that we will be able to enjoy the game during the summer, in July or August.

Given the rumors that Redfall has been pushed back to May 2, it’s not surprising to imagine Microsoft wanting to space out the releases of its games so that sales aren’t stepped on. Forza Motorsport and Minecraft Legends are also pending release, so the spring is expected to be quite full of titles on Microsoft consoles.