The key to achieving a 2000 calorie per day diet

The 2000 calorie diet is often popular because it is considered healthy. We explain how to make it balanced, what to avoid and we give you an example of a menu.

Last updated: 22 March 2024

There are many people who want to achieve a diet of 2000 calories a day, because they associate it with the correct counting to stay well. However, This is simply an average of calorie consumption across the broader population. American men and women who maintain a weight according to their needs. But, this does not mean that it is recommended or should be followed so precisely. It all depends on your body size, weight goal and activity level.

As an average value, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also takes it as a reference in nutritional information on food product labels.

So if you want to maintain this calorie consumption standard, later we will give you the keys to achieving a 2000 calorie diet. We will present you examples of a daily menu for breakfast, snack, lunch and dinner.

What should be the diet of 2000 calories per day?

We present some key points that will help you achieve a balanced and nutritious meal plan that provides around 2000 calories per day.

calorie distribution

The first thing is to distribute this calorie value between Five to six meals to keep you satisfied throughout the day. Consider that the three main meals provide you with between 400 to 500 calories and each snack provides between 200 to 300 calories.

Remember that the 2000 calorie diet is only an average, so You could be up or down by about 150 calories.Or of this value. It will all depend on how hungry you are.

macronutrient balance

Protein, fat and carbohydrates should be balanced in each meal. Carbohydrates will be between 45 to 65% of calories, i.e. between 225 to 325 g/day, fat (20 to 35%) will be between 45 to 75 g/day and, for proteins (10 to 30%). Its value will be between 50 to 150 grams/day.

inclusion of healthy foods

This is the list of foods that you should keep in mind while following the 2000 calorie diet. Divide these into different meals so that it is not only calorically balanced, but also nutritious and healthy.

protein rich food

When you buy food for your menu This includes lean proteins like chicken, low-fat dairy, fish, rabbit meat, eggs or turkey. Legumes, seeds and nuts are also a good choice for vegetable protein.

Antioxidant Foods and Fiber Sources

Fresh fruits (kiwi, orange, red fruits, apple, guava, banana, milky, others), They are a source of antioxidants, vitamins C, A, potassium and insoluble and soluble fiber. According to the staff of the Mayo Clinic organization, it has recognized health benefits. This group of foods can be eaten every day. About five servings will be enough.

Similarly, fresh vegetables like brinjal, tomatoes, chillies, green leaves, onions, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage etc. also provide fiber and antioxidants.

complex carbohydrates

For their part, it is recommended to cook legumes (beans, chickpeas, lentils, peas, broad beans, peas and others) in portions of 200 grams about 3 to 4 times a week. While whole grains (oats, quinoa, brown rice, amaranth and others) are recommended in amounts of 3 or more ounces per day. These grains contain complex carbohydrates and soluble fiber.

healthy fats

When choosing fats you should be aware of their quality and health benefits. For example, Spanish Heart Foundation promotes Olive oil as a source of Omega-9, protects against inflammation, oxidative stress and cardiovascular risk.

Fatty fish (240 grams per week) are a source of omega-3s such as DHA and EPA, which are related to heart health, learning, concentration and good memory.

Avocado, nuts (30 gram handful, up to five times a week) and Seeds like chia, sesame and flax seeds (two to three teaspoons) per day, It also contains Omega-3 series fats. You can mix them with yogurt, beverages, almond milk, cooked oats, etc.

Restrictions on various foods

To maintain a healthy weight and good health with the 2000 calorie diet, we must give up some foods that hinder our goal. so Avoid ultra-processed foods like margarine, French fries. BreakfastPizza, Packaged, Soft DrinksSugary cereals and others that contain high concentrations of salt and additives.

You should also avoid sugar added to preparations and some food products. Refined or processed grains should also be limited, as indicated by Harvard University School of Public HealthIts excessive consumption is related to many health problems.

In this sense, the 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend eating only 3 ounces or less of refined grains per day for a 2,000-calorie diet.

Model menu for a 2000 calorie diet per day

We’ve brought you these model menus for planning individual meals that, taken together, add up to approximately 2,000 calories per day, which is what you need to maintain a balanced diet.

Diet model of 2000 calories per day.

Design a Balanced 2000 Calorie Plan

You should adjust the portions according to individual needs. The best way is to get in touch with your nutritionist for guidance in designing your 2000 calorie meal plan.

Additionally, as key points to keep you in the 2000 average, Balances proteins, fats and carbohydrates And distribute them over several meals a day. Choose healthy foods as part of the menu and avoid foods that harm you, especially those with high calorie density, ultra-processed and refined foods.

And, as a last point, but not least, A 2000 calorie eating plan should also include physical activity. And adequate hydration.